– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam
13th August 2018 - 2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI
13th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group cautions APC over harassment, intimidation of opposition
13th August 2018 - Be active in politics, Utomi charges Catholics in Lagos
13th August 2018 - Be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Saudi, Akeredolu tells Ondo pilgrims
13th August 2018 - 2019: We can’t help you secure tickets, Okowa, Ibori tell PDP aspirants
13th August 2018 - 2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back  Asadu for 4th tenure
13th August 2018 - NUC accredits UNN’s Distance Learning Programme
13th August 2018 - Politicians use religion to divide Nigerians – cleric
13th August 2018 - Military explains soldiers’ shooting at Maiduguri airport
Home / Cover / National / APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam
OMISORE

APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam

— 13th August 2018

…APC no sincere, says Omisore

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, of employment scam.

The party alleged that the SDP gubernatorial candidate had been circulating fake employment forms to gullible job seekers in the state.

It said that Omisore’s move to give jobs to the unemployed at a time a governorship election was in the offing in the state and not before now was deceptive.

READ ALSO: 2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI

It called on the people of the state to ignore it, describing it as fake.

According to the APC, “If you don’t know it, there is an employment scam in town and the one and only Iyiola Omisore is at it again,” the party said in the statement.

“Just as Omisore did in 2014, he is again circulating a bogus employment form and asking the unemployed to fill.

“This whole damned thing is a scam and the people of Osun should discountenance it,” added.

“It is another governorship election cycle and as usual Omisore is again engaged in a mean deception of pliable people.

“If Omisore has any job to give anyone, why should he wait until this period when election is less than 40 days away?

“The people of Osun already know that Omisore is not and does not have an employment agency

“So for him to be giving jobless people the impression that he cares about their joblessness is fake. The purpose is to deceive and mislead impressionable people that job is available for them.

“Isn’t that another form of political fraud? It is pure and simple – a scam, what our people will call ‘babanla 419”

The APC also expressed disgust that Omisore “didn’t seem to have learnt anything from his comprehensive failure in 2014. If this lie did not work then, how can it work now?”

“Or is Omisore still under the illusion that after he lost out in the PDP he can still muster the same following that the party offered him in 2014?

“Only inordinate ambition will prod a diminished politician to fantasise about his personal worth in a competitive election like the one scheduled in Osun for September 22, 2018”

“All those who may have heard or come into contact with the Omisore employment form should disregard it because it is fake,” the APC said.

In reaction, Omisore, however, faulted the APC’s claims, noting that his party’s manifesto centres around human capital development.

According to Omisore, “We are insisting on human capital development in Osun State. The working of any policy and programme is dependent on human capital development.

“Unemployment rate in Osun is high and for us to plan, we want to know the number of unemployed graduates. We want to plan for them.

READ ALSO: 2019: Igbo group cautions APC over harassment, intimidation of opposition

“The government is not sincere. Our people are impoverished, but the state government is giving jobs to plumbers, masons and other artisans from Lagos,” the SDP candidate said.

“We are emphasising local content in our government. All jobs emanating from Osun State must be done by the people in Osun.

“All graduates would be employed and trained to be employable. If we want to get to the level we desire, we must ascertain where we are.

“We started this programme over a year, they did not talk. We started with vocational skills involving artisans like auto mechanics, electricians, hairdressers and so on. We have finished with those categories.

“We are now on indigenes with  educational qualification such as OND, HND and first degrees. We want to start working immediately we get into government.

“We don’t want O’YES kind of thing where people will be given  N10,000 only for them to be disengaged after a period of time.

“We want to give people dignified and pensionable employment. Human capital is germane and it is contained in our manifesto. The financial resources of any state can only be effectively driven by human capital development.

“The primary concern of the APC is just to award contracts and take our money to Lagos. We want to restore dignity back to our people.

“With diligent planning we are going to employ all employable graduates in this state. We need data to know where we are going. We would train them to be employable and give them access to new skills.

“There are 10 trade centres in Osun State that have not been utilised. We would equip them. We are going to pay all salaries up to date and pensioners would be paid up to date,” Omisore noted.

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OMISORE

APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam

— 13th August 2018

…APC no sincere, says Omisore Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, of employment scam. The party alleged that the SDP gubernatorial candidate had been circulating fake employment forms to…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI

    — 13th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Vice President and Presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as one with the magic wand to make Nigeria work again. The Atiku Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI) which stated this, at the weekend, in Awka,…

  • IGBO

    2019: Igbo group cautions APC over harassment, intimidation of opposition

    — 13th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha An Igbo Socio-Cultural Organisation, Imeobi Igbo, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged use of security agencies to arrest, intimidate and harass the members of opposition parties in the country. National Chairman of Imeobi Igbo, Chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha, stated this, on Sunday, while reacting to the siege on the…

  • UTOMI

    Be active in politics, Utomi charges Catholics in Lagos

    — 13th August 2018

    Philip Nwosu As the 2019 elections draw near, renowned economist and politician, Prof. Pat Utomi, has called on Catholic faithful in Nigeria to get active in politics and aspire to position to enable them change the system and bring good governance. The Political Economist, said Nigeria needed people like prophet Amos and a liberation theology…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Saudi, Akeredolu tells Ondo pilgrims

    — 13th August 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Sunday, advised intending pilgrims from the state to Saudi Arabia for the 2018 Hajj to be good and responsible ambassadors of Nigeria. The governor also enjoined them to abide by the laws of their host country and shun acts  that could bring their individual names,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share