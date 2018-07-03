The Sun News
ABE

APC’ll be better under Oshiomhole’s leadership – Senator Abe

— 3rd July 2018

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has expressed hope that the party is now better positioned and poised to overcome its challenges following the emergence of former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as its new National Chairman.

Abe disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, shortly after his arrival from Bera, his hometown in Gokana Local Government Area in Rivers State, where a mammoth crowd of supporters were on hand to receive him at a reception organised in his honour. 

He expressed joy that the APC can now boast of a national leadership that is committed to the ideals and core values of the party where members will find a common ground to work together ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Abe, who is also the senator representing Rivers South-East in the Eighth Senate, commended members of the APC in Rivers for the enthusiasm and commitment they displayed during the convention, despite the challenges facing the party in the state.

“We believe that all members of the party will find common ground and work together so that we can begin to face the challenges before the party in the coming months.  The new leadership of the party has said that they will be committed to truth, justice and inclusion to make sure that all members of the party have an opportunity to fully participate in the programmes of the party.  The national chairman said so.

“And, I think that is what this new executive is committed to. They will not humiliate somebody to please another. As far as I am concerned, Rivers state is ripe”.

Abe, who is also the chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), reiterated his resolve to contest the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State on the platform of the APC.

 “Let me say it now; what I have said as often as the issue has come up, I am going to contest the primaries of the governorship of Rivers state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

 “My dream and vision is that we must be in a position to offer Rivers people a chance to choose between choices,” said Abe.

1 Comment

  2. Tony 3rd July 2018 at 9:57 am
    Reply

    Who is Oshiomohle ? You fools are just giving undue relevance to a nonentity. Noise maker now heading a party that has chosen to kill the masses that voted them into power. It will never happen again. APC winning in 2019 ? God forbid.

