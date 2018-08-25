APC attacks INEC over leakage of party primaries timetable

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed anger against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the leakage of sensitive official correspondence between the ruling party and the Commission on the timetable for the party’s primaries for 2019 general elections.

The ruling party had continually denied the report trending that it has fixed its presidential primary for September 19 and other local and national primaries, but the correspondence with the Commission confirmed the timetable.

Reacting to the leaked correspondence in a statement entitled “Re: Leaked Notice for APC Congresses, Primaries For 2019 Elections”, signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party condemned it in the strongest terms.

“Our attention has been drawn to a leaked letter the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole wrote to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu informing the Commission of the schedule of the Congresses and Primaries to elect Party candidates for the 2019 General Elections

“These leaks of our sensitive and confidential correspondence to INEC is becoming commonplace and totally unacceptable. We strongly request that INEC looks into its internal handling of official correspondence and put a stop to these leaks.

“While the leaked formal notification to INEC has been done by the APC pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the 2010 Electoral Act (as amended), we advise the public particularly the media to wait for an official announcement from the Party as the leaked dates are subject to changes, if necessary,” the statement reads.