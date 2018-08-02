APC appoints Nobena Ag. spokesperson

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from several hours of meeting approving the appointment of Yekini Nabena as acting National Publicity of the party.

The national leadership also cancelled the state congress earlier conducted in Cross River State, stressing that the conduct was not in conformity with the party’s guideline and constitution.

Nabena’s appointment followed the resignation of the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who recently defected to the PDP.

The letter of appointment signed by the National Secretary of the APC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, and addressed to Yekini Nabena, read: “I write to convey the resolution of the NWC reached at its 34th Regular Meeting of August 1, 2018, mandating you to resume duty as the Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect.

“This development is sequel to the resignation from the party by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi as the National Publicity Secretary.

“While wishing you success in your services to the party, please accept the assurances of our highest regards”.

According to the resolution on the Cross River state crisis, the NWC, however, upheld the conduct of the ward and local government Area Congresses in the state which was observed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The resolution signed by the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Hon.Mai Mala Buni, shortly after a meeting on Wednesday said, “The NWC at its meeting of August 1, 2018 has reviewed the conduct of the congresses in Cross River State.

“Consequently, the NWC has approved and upheld the conduct of the ward and Local Government Area Congresses as observed by INEC.

“However, the NWC has found that the conduct of the state congress was not in conformity with the party’s constitution and guidelines. Accordingly, the NWC has voided the state congress earlier conducted and has ordered for the conduct of fresh state congress in Cross River State immediately”.