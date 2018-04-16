The Sun News
APC Websites

APC announces new website, social media accounts

— 16th April 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, announced the debut of its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts.

This was after the party recently acknowledged that it had no official Twitter handle and distanced itself from a Twitter handle, @APCNigeria.

The @APCNigeria twitter handle which is, however, a verified account, on Saturday, made series of controversial tweets making many to believe that the account was hacked.

This same handle had over 700,000 followers and joined Twitter since February 2013.

However, the account later tweeted that it is now being used for bitcoin advertisements.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi also disclaimed the handle, saying “For the umpteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation.”

In a statement released by the party on Sunday and signed by Abdullahi, the party said the new website and social media handle will keep members of the public updated on the accomplishments and events of the party.

“The newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content. This website as well as the official social media accounts offer quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.

“Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the Contact Us page. Also follow the APC on the listed social media accounts.”

The new website and social media accounts are listed below:

Website:      www.officialapcng.com

Twitter:        https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg

Facebook:   https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/

YouTube:    Official APC Nigeria

