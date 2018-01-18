The Sun News
APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All may not be well in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a consultative meeting between the Governors on the platform of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled to hold yesterday was postponed.
National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed cancellation of the meeting, to discuss the oft-postponed national convention of the party, in addition to the 2019 general elections time table released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said they only got text messages.
“We got text messages that the meeting will not hold again but, no reason was given for the development. However, I want to inform you that we have arranged series of meetings next week,” said Abdullahi.
Despite the cancellation, Osun State Deputy Governor, Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, who stormed the headquarters of the party about 4: 25pm, to stand in for her governor, expressed disappointment that she did not receive any information about the postponement.
The deputy governor kicked against poor communication on the meeting to party staff: “We came all the way from Osun and we were not told that the meeting has been postponed.”
Daily Sun gathered that the main reason the meeting was postponed was because “most governors expressed reservations in participating in a meeting to discuss tenure elongation for the NWC.”
A source at the party secretariat claimed that the Progressives Governors Forum got wind of NWC plans to lobby them for tenure elongation at the meeting.
“By cancelling the meeting, the governors were avoiding illegality of tenure elongation which the NWC is asking for, although they pretended that the meeting was meant to deliberate on state congresses and the national convention.”

Latest

APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC

— 18th January 2018

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja All may not be well in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a consultative meeting between the Governors on the platform of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled to hold yesterday was postponed. National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed cancellation of the meeting,…

  • EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa gov’s son, judge over alleged fraud

    — 18th January 2018

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu’s son , Nuriani, before Justice  J. K. Daggard of the Federal High Court, Kano, over alleged money laundering. Nuraini was arraigned alongside one Felix Onyago, on amended six-count charge bordering on money laundering and illegal diversion of public illicit funds…

  • Buhari congratulates Anyaoku at 85

    — 18th January 2018

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former secretary general of the Commonwealth, Chief Eleazar Chukwuemeka Anyaoku, on his 85th birthday. Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and  Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the president extolled “Anyaoku’s unwavering patriotism and commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria as he continues to…

  • FG spends N784bn on fuel subsidy

    — 18th January 2018

    …Payment illegal, says Senate •Commences probe From Fred Itua, Abuja  A report submitted by the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), yesterday, indicated that the Federal Government wasted a total of N784 billion on what it called fraudulent practices in the import of petroleum products in 2017. The report of the panel put the total…

  • Non-indigenes endorse Wike for second term

    — 18th January 2018

    No case of Lassa fever in Rivers –Govt From Tony John, Port Harcourt Over 15,000 non-indigenes living and doing business in Rivers State yesterday, endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term in office. This came in the wake of a call by Wike to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religious  affiliations, to use their voters…

