APC: Alleged tenure elongation bid splits govs, NWC

All may not be well in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a consultative meeting between the Governors on the platform of the party and the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled to hold yesterday was postponed.

National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who confirmed cancellation of the meeting, to discuss the oft-postponed national convention of the party, in addition to the 2019 general elections time table released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said they only got text messages.

“We got text messages that the meeting will not hold again but, no reason was given for the development. However, I want to inform you that we have arranged series of meetings next week,” said Abdullahi.

Despite the cancellation, Osun State Deputy Governor, Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, who stormed the headquarters of the party about 4: 25pm, to stand in for her governor, expressed disappointment that she did not receive any information about the postponement.

The deputy governor kicked against poor communication on the meeting to party staff: “We came all the way from Osun and we were not told that the meeting has been postponed.”

Daily Sun gathered that the main reason the meeting was postponed was because “most governors expressed reservations in participating in a meeting to discuss tenure elongation for the NWC.”

A source at the party secretariat claimed that the Progressives Governors Forum got wind of NWC plans to lobby them for tenure elongation at the meeting.

“By cancelling the meeting, the governors were avoiding illegality of tenure elongation which the NWC is asking for, although they pretended that the meeting was meant to deliberate on state congresses and the national convention.”