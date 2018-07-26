Apapa gridlock: Ambode tasks FG on ports outside Lagos

Ambode appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that ports outside Lagos are functional, stressing that it is the only lasting solution to the perennial gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa, Ikorodu roads

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has appealed to the Federal Government to ensure that ports outside Lagos State are functional, stressing that it is the only lasting solution to the perennial gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa, Ikorodu roads and other areas of the state.

The governor identified the gridlock which the state has been witnessing in the past few months as a national issue, which must be given serious attention.

He also called on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachukwu, to work out modalities on how petroleum products can be transported through oil pipelines across the country.

Ambode spoke at the 12th town hall meeting, which held at the Community Primary School, Iberekedo, Ibeju-Lekki area of the state yesterday.

Lamenting the gridlock which had subjected both motorists and commuters to untold hardship in recent times, he said: “It’s pathetic the gridlock on the axis has become perennial in the state; it goes and come. But, the challenge is to give a permanent solution, and it is the reason the President directed the Vice President to visit and provide permanent solution.

“We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention. We believe that every layer of government should collaborate to resolve the crisis. In the last one week, everyone can see that there has been appreciable improvement in traffic experience within the axis.

“We all know Apapa crisis is more than a traffic issue. That is where all states depend on for revenue, through Customs, because the revenue is shared at Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC. If anything goes wrong in the port, that is, whatever they get from the place could reduce.

“It’s a national issue and must be addressed as same, immediately. The problem in Apapa is that there are too many agencies and establishments disturbing the fundamentals within the axis.

“It’s bad we still use trucks to lift petroleum products from Apapa to other parts of the country. As it is now, other ports in Nigeria must begin to work, immediately, to decongest gridlock in Lagos.

“Whatever has led to continual use of trucks to lift fuel should be addressed, immediately. We believe this will allow the road to become free. We don’t need to continuously use tax payers money to build roads that were destroyed by tankers.

“We call on the minister of petroleum and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to work towards reviving the pipelines. Also, we don’t need tank farms within Lagos metropolis anymore. There are 68 tank farms in Apapa alone. That is a serious danger waiting to happen.

“Beyond Apapa, they have approved tank farm in Ijegun axis. And that is where we have huge population. We need to distribute tank farm establishment to other parts of the state. This is what we believe should be done at this moment to free Lagos roads.”

While disclosing that the reconstruction of the section of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway yet to be constructed would begin in two weeks time, he also appealed to residents to be calm and tolerate his government over the many construction works which, he admitted, came with some form of pains.

Despite the current challenges in the state, he assured that the future of Lagos is on stable ground, adding that the state. under him, will continue to work to create a more prosperous state.

To address shortage of teaching staff, which was raised by residents of the area, Ambode said 1,000 teachers will be employed with immediate effect.