– The Sun News
Latest
24th July 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic
24th July 2018 - Apapa gridlock: Lagos suspends approval for devt. of tank farms
24th July 2018 - Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance
24th July 2018 - APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others
24th July 2018 - 2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow
24th July 2018 - Okorocha boasts as APC picks new chairman
24th July 2018 - Coomassie: Dickson condoles with IGP
24th July 2018 - Akwa Ibom: Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District not neglected – Commissioner
24th July 2018 - C’ River’s Cocoa processing plant ready soon – Ayade
24th July 2018 - Edo revokes N863m market contract
Home / National / Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic
LAGOS

Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic

— 24th July 2018

The Joint Task Force set up by the Lagos State Government involving security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway has opened up the service lane in the axis.

Speaking with reporters after inspecting the progress of the operation in company of heads of security agencies and other stakeholders, Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Ladi Lawanson, said it was gratifying to report that the Task Force was able to free the road from Toyota to Mile 2 in a rigorous operation which lasted for 72 hours between Friday and Sunday.

Tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity On Lagos Roads,’ the State Government had set up the Task Force involving 2,271 personnel drawn from the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Nigerian Military including Army, Air Force and the Navy.

The operation also involved relevant unions within the maritime sector such as Amalgamation of Container Truck Owners Association, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NATO), Road Trasnport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), among others.

He said to build on the gains so far recorded, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has already extended the operation of the Task Force for another 48 hours, while he would also host a meeting involving all the stakeholders in Alausa on Monday to come up with lasting solution to the menace.

He said, “Tomorrow, the Governor is engaging all the stakeholders further to his interventions through the palliative measures that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Imohimi Edgal is implementing to come up with lasting solutions.

“The Governor will specifically be meeting with the Nigeria Ports Authority, Shippers Council, Tank Farm Owners, Department of Petroleum Resources, among others because that is where the problem is really emanating from.

“What we are doing now are just palliative measures and we have to solve the problem from the source. Even though this is not within the Governor’s jurisdiction but he is adopting a collaborative approach with these agencies of the Federal Government which are the root cause of the problem to look for a medium to long term solutions in support of the palliative measure that the Governor has started,” Lawanson said.

Giving details on the operation, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Kehinde Bamigbetan said over 2000 articulated vehicles were removed from the road including Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue and Mile 2-Orile Road and taken to seven designated holding bays.

According to him, “Personnel for the operation were mustered at the State Headquarters of the Police, Ikeja at about 2200hours of 20/07/2018 where they were addressed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal.

“This was followed by their deployment to the locations for the evacuation of the petroleum tankers and flat belt trucks causing gridlock from the service lanes and the expressway to seven holding bays at Ijora, Isolo, Amowu-Odofin, Orile, Apapa and Ijesha with the help of two Goliaths deployed by LASEMA.”

READ ALSO: Apapa gridlock: Lagos suspends approval for devt. of tank farms

He said though it was a common knowledge that the issues which gave rise to the chaos was mainly about breakdown of activities at the Ports and lack of holding bays by some tank farms and shipping lines operating in the axis, the State Government nonetheless was taking it upon itself to come up with palliative measures to free the road.

He said the State Government has also resolved to set up a Mobile Court within the axis to summarily deal with recalcitrant drivers of articulated vehicles who may want to draw back the recent gains recorded.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi, Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr Hyginus Omeje, LASEMA General Manager, Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu, Heads of Military Formations in Lagos, among others were part of the inspection tour to assess the operation.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAGOS

Apapa gridlock: Lagos task force frees service lane to ease traffic

— 24th July 2018

The Joint Task Force set up by the Lagos State Government involving security agencies and stakeholders in the maritime sector to remove all containerised trucks and tankers parked along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway has opened up the service lane in the axis. Speaking with reporters after inspecting the progress of the operation in company of heads…

  • APAPA

    Apapa gridlock: Lagos suspends approval for devt. of tank farms

    — 24th July 2018

    The Lagos State Government, on Monday, announced the suspension of approval for development of tank farms in Apapa as part of its renewed effort to restore sanity completely as well as fashion out immediate and long term solution along the Oshodi-Apapa corridor and prevent a repeat of the chaos caused by containerised trucks and tankers…

  • ROTARY

    Rotary Int’l honours Ugwuanyi for good governance

    — 24th July 2018

    The Rotary International District 9142, Nigeria, yesterday, honoured  Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi OF Enugu State with a “Distinguished Service Award of Excellence  in Governance” for his outstanding performance in office. The  prestigious award was presented to the governor at a dinner in his honour, after the installation ceremony of the 2nd District Governor of the Club, …

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC crisis: Oshiomhole meets Kalu, Uzodinma, others

    — 24th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja In its determination to checkmate further escalation of the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday held series of closed door meetings with some party chieftains from the South East geo-political zone. Notable among the persons that met with him were former governor of Abia…

  • ELECTION

    2019: No election’ll hold in South East, pro-Biafra groups vow

    — 24th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba A coalition of pro-Biafra groups has  warned political parties and their candidates against holding rallies in the former Eastern region prelude to 2019 polls, insisting there will be no election in the area. The groups, Biafra Defence Council (BDC), All Youths For Biafra (AYB), among others said in the place of any…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share