Apapa gridlock: Lagos reconstitutes security task force panel

— 16th November 2017

By Moshood Adebayo

The Lagos State Government has re-constituted the Joint Security Task Force, which was established to tackle Apapa gridlock and other security threats brought about by the blockade of major roads by tanker and containerised truck drivers, in the area.

The Apapa gridlock, in the past few weeks, had worsened due to breakdown of operations at the ports located along the axis.

Rising from a monthly security council meeting at the Lagos House, Ikeja, chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and attended by heads of security formations in the state, the state government said the task force comprising police, military, officials of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), would be deployed to the axis, to ensure sanity as well as contain any potential security threat.

Briefing Government House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said while the issues that gave rise to the gridlock were being addressed, the task force would ensure roads in the axis were not totally locked down and also, prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the gridlock to perpetrate nefarious activities.

Edgal, who addressed the briefing alongside commanders of security formations in the state, added: “We deliberated extensively on the Apapa gridlock and the governor has approved, with immediate effect, the reconstitution of a joint task force made up of police, the military, LASTMA and FRSC officials to ensure that while the problems that gave rise to that situation in the first instance are being tackled.

“We, on our part, as security agencies, will ensure we have good semblance of decency on our roads.

“We will create a corridor for smaller vehicles and ensure there is no complete blockade of free flow of traffic. We will also have plain cloth and uniformed security agencies who would ensure there is no crime in the axis.”

The police boss, who assured residents that necessary arrangement have been made to ensure peaceful yuletide, said the council also approved increased visibility and patrol in all parts of the sate, especially in areas there are traffic gridlock due to construction activities.

Speaking on ongoing clampdown on commercial motorcycles (Okada) on restricted routes, Edgal said security agencies have been given marching orders to enforce the traffic law, adding that no lawlessly or breakdown of law and order would be condoned.

He urged motorists and transport unions to impress it on their members to obey traffic laws, just as he said Okada riders must not only refrain from restricted routes, but also use helmets, both for the rider and passenger.

and not carry more than one person at a time, among other rules of engagement.

“We have the Lagos State Traffic Law and it is our responsibility to enforce the law. Motorists, motorcyclists and other form of road users must obey the law. Our men have been mandated to enforce all aspects of the law not only prohibition along some routes but also those aspects that have to do with safety. We don’t want officers and men to be challenged unduly when they are enforcing the law and I want to use this opportunity to call on the unions, especially the Okada unions to call their members to cooperate with the police. They should not form themselves into pressure and riotous groups to challenge the police and other security agencies,” Edgal said.

He said aside the security measures already put in place for residents and visitors to experience a peaceful yuletide, any resident who sell, distribute or use industrial fireworks would be arrested and charged to court, saying the ban on such items is still in force.

Besides, Edgal thanked Lagosians for their cooperation with security agencies  and urged people to continue to volunteer useful information that would help arrest potential security threat.

