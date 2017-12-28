Anxiety over Buhari’s son

•Undergoes surgery after bike crash in Abuja

•He’s in stable condition, says Presidency

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Palpable anxiety enveloped the country yesterday over the condition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, who the Presidency confirmed was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

A source yesterday said Yusuf was unconscious and an “air ambulance may take him out of the country any moment.”

The Presidency, however, said he was in a stable condition.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Yusuf “broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

“The president and his wife, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son.”

Yusuf crashed while racing with a friend in the capital city.

It was gathered that he was trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly lost control, veered off the road and crashed.

Following the crash, the president’s son sustained head and body injuries and laid unconscious for a while before help came

It was learnt that his friend mobilised for help and he was quickly evacuated to Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, where he underwent a surgery for the fractures and injuries he sustained to the head

When Daily Sun visited, at least five armed policemen were at the entrance of the hospital in Abuja. They screened movements of visitors.

Also, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that had a signal-jamming device was seen leaving the hospital around 4:58pm. The hospital lobby was filled with different people who engaged in conversations in hushd tone. It was not clear if members of the first family were at the hospital at the time of this report.

Yusuf and his sister, Zarah last July graduated from University of Surrey, Guildford, England.

Meanwhile, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to news of Yusuf’s accident saying his family would be praying for him.

The former vice president, in his reaction via his twitter page, yesterday wrote: “Our thoughts are with the first family -our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery.”