The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
28th December 2016 - Udaughan cautions Ibori’s visitors
28th December 2016 - 16 exotic cars retrieved from stolen cars workshop
28th December 2016 - Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman
28th December 2016 - Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls
28th December 2016 - APC not afraid of planned ‘mega party’ –Oyegun
28th December 2016 - FG saves N200bn from 50,000 ghost workers
28th December 2016 - Plot to remove Abia speaker thickens
27th December 2016 - Government partners with EU on national statistics project
27th December 2016 - APC BoT member, Okpozo dies at 84
27th December 2016 - Group offers free medical services to Asaba residents
Home / Cover / National / Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls

Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls

— 28th December 2016

By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja

There is growing concern in the Presidency and security circle  over alleged moves and utterances of key politicians believed to be nursing presidential ambition in 2019, Daily Sun learnt yesterday.

The development, a source at the Department of State Security (DSS) revealed, is considered a huge problem “because the country is likely to be on fire” if the unnamed politicians are allowed to continue in the direction they are going.

With the way things are unfolding, the source, who did not want his name mentioned, claimed both the State Security Service and other security agencies now weigh politicians as being more dangerous than Boko Haram.

He said: “What is giving security agencies grey hairs is the ambition of some prominent politicians. They are more dangerous than Boko Haram. They are sharpening their knives and taking other dangerous steps because they want to be president, governor or senator.

It is a very serious matter; the way to 2019 is already strewn with dangerous weapons. They want to set Nigeria on fire.”

According to the source, the worry over the activities of the politicians, who he said were being monitored, stemmed from their huge influence, massive wealth and high network across the country.

He alleged the politicians were making incendiary and divisive utterances in private meetings,  while they pretend to be patriots in public outings.

“We are concerned because these politicians say one thing in the public and another in private political meetings.

They want to set this country on fire just because of their ambition,” the senior DSS official said.

He said “the media should all join hands to stop these politicians from unleashing terror on the country in the name ambition.”

He, however, declined to reveal  what the security agents and the presidency were doing to checkmate the politicians, but assured nobody would be allowed to “set our nation on fire because of politics”.

The source said the challenge facing security agents at the moment was how to address the security threat posed by some Boko Haram members who fled Sambisa forest.

He disclosed that some of the fleeing sect members have been nabbed and are currently in detention .

“Our challenge is fleeing Boko Haram members. We are arresting them and we will continue to be on their trail. But it is a huge challenge for us at the moment.

“The good thing is Boko Haram  is almost history now. We will handle the current challenge effectively and efficiently because the new development is not strange, it was expected. Security agencies are working together on this and it is paying off.”

He hailed the activities of the DSS, saying the agency’s exploits were getting accolades from the international community.

On herdsmen, the DSS source accused politicians of politicising the issue.

He said some legislations on the matter may worsen the situation and advised that caution must be applied by Nigerians on the issue.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Udaughan cautions Ibori’s visitors

— 28th December 2016

Former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said people going to London to see his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, and posting pictures and comments about him on social media are creating more problems for him. Uduaghan, who stated this in a Facebook post, yesterday, asked those involved to “stop it.” Ibori, who was…

  • 16 exotic cars retrieved from stolen cars workshop

    — 28th December 2016

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The police in Delta State have discovered a hidden car workshop within Olodi-Apapa in Lagos where a syndicate that stole cars across the country changed their colours and identities. About 16 exotics cars including Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) with different state registration numbers and a military camouflage uniform with which they…

  • Reps’ll ensure ‘federal character’ in projects distribution –Spokesman

    — 28th December 2016

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas has disclosed that the Green Chamber’s major goal with the 2017 budget is to ensure capital projects and critical interventions are evenly distributed in the six geo-political zones of the country. His assurance came as lawmakers from the…

  • Anxiety in Presidency, security over 2019 polls

    — 28th December 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja There is growing concern in the Presidency and security circle  over alleged moves and utterances of key politicians believed to be nursing presidential ambition in 2019, Daily Sun learnt yesterday. The development, a source at the Department of State Security (DSS) revealed, is considered a huge problem “because the country is likely…

  • APC not afraid of planned ‘mega party’ –Oyegun

    — 28th December 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie Oyegun, yesterday, assured that despite the current temporary economic hardship in the country, Nigerians will be happy in the near future over the policy decision of the Buhari administration. “Now we are pushing agriculture and most Nigerians are in the…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351