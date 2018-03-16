Anxiety as Argungu River dries up

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Residents of Argungu, in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State currently living in a palpable fear over the sudden dry-up of famous Argungu river.

The Daily Sun gathered that people of the ancient town woke up few days ago to discovered that the river, popularly known as ‘Mayan Fada River”, had dried up while special species of fish injected into it by the state government and its natural species had all gone.

Disturbed by the ugly development, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and other stakeholders visited the venue of the International Argungu fishing festival to ascertain the level of dryness.

The governor was accompanied by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Alhaji Sama’ila Abdulmumini Kamba, Deputy Speaker, Muhammafu Buhari Aliero, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, and other cabinet members.

Addressing newsmen at the bank of the river, Governor Badugu expressed concern over the sudden climate change which affected the river in the area as well as the condition of its natural habitats.

The governor, however, directed the ministry of works to mobilise all available construction companies in the state to restore flowing of water and save different species of fish which are endangered from further extinction.

His words, “My administration would do everything necessary to bring back the Mayan Fada River to life to continue to serve the purpose of providing communities in Argungu Emirate with source of water for irrigation farming and fishing activities”.

In his remarks, Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammadu Mera told Governor Bagudu and his entourage that his people were “Highly worried about this new phenomenon of dryness of the Mayan Fada River which we experienced for the first time in the history of the area for hundreds of years”.

The monarch who looked disturbed said that “Fishes including Mammoth usually caught during the Argungu fishing festival were either fine or dying.”

He appealed to the state government to employ approximate strategy to correct the anomaly.