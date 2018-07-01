FG hails Anukam’s election as African Court on Human Rights judge

NAN

The Federal Government on Sunday congratulated Justice Stella Anukam on her election as one a judge of African Court on Human and People’s Rights.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who hailed the development in a message released to News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, said Anokam’s election was “a great victory for Nigeria”.

Anukam was elected among 11 new judges of the court.

“Nigeria secured the seat after fourth round of keenly contested election at the ongoing 31st African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Nouackchott, Mauritania.

“Anukam is currently Director, International and Comparative Law, Federal Ministry of Justice,” the minister, who attended the summit, said.

According to him, Anukam has a distinguished legal career spanning over 32 years and doubles as the National Coordinator on Human Rights Issues in Nigeria.

”A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in Nigeria, Anukam was a former Director, Freedom of Information Unit in the Federal Ministry of Justice.”

Similarly, in a statement, the minister’s media aide, Sarah Sanda, quoted Anukam’s as saying that her mission at the Court was to contribute to build a strong, just and independent African Court.

She said that Anukam pledged to be committed to thorough interpretation and application of the Africa Charter, and other relevant human rights instruments for the protection and promotion of human and people’s rights in Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples’ rights in Africa.

It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The Judges are elected for a six-year term, renewable once.

The judges, among themselves, elect a President and Vice-President, who serve a two-year term.

They can be re-elected only once. The President of the Court resides and works on a full-time basis at the seat of the Court, while the other 10 Judges work on part-time basis.