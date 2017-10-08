The Sun News
Latest
8th October 2017 - Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim
8th October 2017 - Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m
8th October 2017 - Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme
8th October 2017 - Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari
8th October 2017 - Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators
8th October 2017 - Police in C/River rescue abducted woman, kill one suspect
8th October 2017 - Ibe Kachikwu: The interrogation of a pawn on a chess board
8th October 2017 - Outrage as Rivers SARS commander carries umbrella for APC chieftain  
8th October 2017 - ICT University? Not Again!
8th October 2017 - God in the Affairs of Men: Spirituality and Good Governance in Nigeria (1)
Home / National / Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

— 8th October 2017

From Tony John,

Port Harcourt

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has debunked the claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government sponsored last Friday’s protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt.

PDP’s reaction followed a press statement released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, alleging that the state government backed the protesters.

Finebone had in the statement said the protesters were sponsored, adding that their actions were meant to politicise and destabilise the security of the state.

But in a swift reaction, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, dismissed the allegation by the APC as false, adding that the statement was meant to devalue the complaints of the people of the state against the SARS operatives.

  Nwanosike averred that Governor Nyesom Wike did not give any form of support to the protesters, adding that the protesters were citizens of the state who were not satisfied with the activities of SARS in the state.

  The PDP spokesman called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to redeploy the SARS Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede, from the state. He stated that Rivers people would be happy to work with another SARS Commander.

  Nwanosike accused APC of providing cover for Fakorede and SARS to carry out their illegal activities in the state.

  According to him, the people of the state were being molested, killed and arrested unlawfully by the security outfit.

  Last Friday, a group of youths protested against the operation of SARS in the state, alleging that the security outfit of the State Police Command was involved in illegal activities.

  The protesters also called for the immediate redeployment of Fakorede, alleging that he was incapable of checkmating and controlling the activities of his men.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

— 8th October 2017

From Tony John, Port Harcourt THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has debunked the claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government sponsored last Friday’s protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt. PDP’s reaction followed a press statement released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone,…

  • Delta LG polls: PDP pegs chairmanship nomination forms at N1m

    — 8th October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba LOCAL government chairmanship aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State are to cough out a non-refundable fee of N1 million to obtain the party’s nomination forms. Councillorship aspirants across the 25 Local Government Areas (LGA) will also pay the sum of N200, 000 for the…

  • Senate tasks police boss on housing scheme

    — 8th October 2017

    From Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has advised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to do everything within his powers to provide decent and affordable shelter  for personnel of the force . He counseled that the ongoing housing projects for policemen in different parts of the country…

  • Kachikwu vs Baru: Trouble looms for Buhari

    — 8th October 2017

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen and Onyedika Agbedo The seeming tardiness by President Muhammadu Buhari in dealing with the raging feud between the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru, has elicited sharp reactions from a cross section of the Nigerian public. Concerned stakeholders, who spoke…

  • Asaba massacre: Soyinka, others deplore recognition of perpetrators

    — 8th October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba NOBEL Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has frowned at the practice of naming national institutions and infrastructure after leaders known to have committed grievous harm against humanity. Prof. Soyinka bared his mind in Asaba, Delta State capital, as a special guest of honour at the ceremony marking the 50th commemoration of Asaba Massacre with…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share