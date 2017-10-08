Anti-SARS protest: Rivers PDP debunks APC’s sponsorship claim

From Tony John,

Port Harcourt

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State chapter, has debunked the claim by All Progressives Congress (APC) that the state government sponsored last Friday’s protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Port Harcourt.

PDP’s reaction followed a press statement released yesterday by the Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, alleging that the state government backed the protesters.

Finebone had in the statement said the protesters were sponsored, adding that their actions were meant to politicise and destabilise the security of the state.

But in a swift reaction, the Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, dismissed the allegation by the APC as false, adding that the statement was meant to devalue the complaints of the people of the state against the SARS operatives.

Nwanosike averred that Governor Nyesom Wike did not give any form of support to the protesters, adding that the protesters were citizens of the state who were not satisfied with the activities of SARS in the state.

The PDP spokesman called on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to redeploy the SARS Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede, from the state. He stated that Rivers people would be happy to work with another SARS Commander.

Nwanosike accused APC of providing cover for Fakorede and SARS to carry out their illegal activities in the state.

According to him, the people of the state were being molested, killed and arrested unlawfully by the security outfit.

Last Friday, a group of youths protested against the operation of SARS in the state, alleging that the security outfit of the State Police Command was involved in illegal activities.

The protesters also called for the immediate redeployment of Fakorede, alleging that he was incapable of checkmating and controlling the activities of his men.