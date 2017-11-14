The Sun News
Anti-open grazing law: Police confirm two persons killed in Benue

Anti-open grazing law: Police confirm two persons killed in Benue

— 14th November 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed two persons killed in the state by suspected herdsmen since the commencement of the November 1 implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in the state.

Speaking exclusively with our correspondent, in Makurdi, on Tuesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu, disclosed that one Ortse Kwaghdoo, was killed in Azdege village, in Logo local Government Area of the state, while another person, Apesuu Uhula, was killed in Isho Village Guma Local Government Area.

Yamu listed the suspected herdsmen who were arrested in Guma with their cattle to include Ibrahim Muhammadu, Abubakar Ahmadu, Ibrahim Fulani and Adamu Bature while another Fulani, Gambo Mohammed, was earlier arrested and was in possession of a locally-made pistol.

The Benue police image maker also said the four suspected herdsmen were arrested in Guma for allegedly attempting to rape two women, Doosul Nambo and Ladi Mbame.

According to him, the herdsmen had invaded the home of the ladies and were trying rape them when they raised alarm which attracted Uhula to the scene to rescue the women.

He said on sighting Uhula, the herdsmen were said to have shot him dead while they continued with their assault on the women when the police, acting on a tip off, stormed the scene and effected their arrest.

He said that aside from these two incidences in Logo and Guma, the state had continued to enjoy relative peace since the commencement of the implementation of the anti open grazing law.

The PPRO while urging Benue people to be law abiding and report any criminal issue to the police, Yamu warned that anyone who takes law into his hands would face the wrath of the law.

