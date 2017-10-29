The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention
29th October 2017 - PDP chair: SW group wants support for Uche Secondus
29th October 2017 - PDP chairmanship: Reps Caucus to back best candidate
29th October 2017 - Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara
29th October 2017 - BVN: Expert advises FG to observe due process in seizure of bank accounts
29th October 2017 - Delta students urge Okowa to probe bursary board
29th October 2017 - USAID, Nestle to empower 20,000 farmers in Kaduna
29th October 2017 - Diversify now or regret later,  Kalu in China tasks African leaders
29th October 2017 - HAPPENING NOW: South East govs meeting in Enugu
29th October 2017 - Amosun tasks Pharmacy technicians to be good ambassadors
Home / National / Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention

Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention

— 29th October 2017

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Benue government to extend the implementation of its Anti-Open Grazing law scheduled to take effect from Nov.1.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, the National Coordinator of the association, Alhaji Garus Gololo, said the extension of the implementation time would enable both the government and herders resolve some grey areas in the law.

He, however, did not disclose the duration of the extension needed.

Gololo regretted that the law had placed certain responsibilities on the part of herders which were difficult to fulfill within the timeframe provided for its implementation.

“For instance, we are expected to ranch our cattle, but a typical ranch involves the construction of schools for the children of the nomads, a veterinary clinic, borehole for its water supply, electricity and adequate space for the cattle to graze within the ranch.

“At the moment, what the government has promised is only the pivot ranches where all arrested cattle would be kept for a time after which it would be sold.”

According to him, since it is difficult to buy land from the villagers, government should construct ranches and rent them to herdsmen.

“They can build the ranches and give them to our members on rent since it is not possible to get land from the indigenes. We will rent them from the government and keep our cattle there.”

He said it would not be in the interest of all for the Fulani’s to leave the state in anger and called on the federal government to intervene to save the state from further crises.

He, however, stated that the herdsmen were set to migrate to Nasarawa, Taraba and Niger states  if all entreaties for extension of the implementation time for the law failed.

Gololo, accused Gov. Samuel Ortom’s Security Adviser, retired Col. Edwin Jando, of masterminding the anti open grazing law as a move to chase out the Fulani’s from the state.

“We (MACBAN) have no confidence in Col. Jando. He does not want us and our cattle in Benue and we are leaving. I have written a petition to the governor against Jando,” Gololo said.

Responding to the accusations by Gololo, Jando said nobody wanted the Fulani’s out of the state.

Jando explained that the herdsmen were carried along in all processes leading to the enactment of the law, therefore, it was not correct for MACBAN to claim that the law was against them and sought to flush them out of the state.

He said the import of the law was to protect livestock owners by criminalizing cattle rustling.

“Apart from providing a permanent solution to incessant clashes between farmers and herders, it protects livestock owners by criminalizing cattle rustling.

“The extensive sensitization and advocacy  of this law has made the MACBAN who were initially apprehensive to now support it.

“In view of the above facts, it is not true that Fulanis are not wanted in Benue,” he explained.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Mercy 29th October 2017 at 4:57 pm
    Reply

    What will it take for the governors of SE especially Enugu State to do something about marauding herdsmen. The only time we hear from him is when he wants to stop women demonstrating because of rape and assault perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.
    Only last week the Fulanis complained their members were murdered by members of one of the villages in Ezeagu local government – the usual excuse to descend on unsuspecting innocent villagers and massacre them.
    I hope the governor react before we experience another Nimbo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anti Open Grazing law: Herders appeal for FG’s intervention

— 29th October 2017

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Benue government to extend the implementation of its Anti-Open Grazing law scheduled to take effect from Nov.1. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Makurdi, the National Coordinator of the…

  • PDP chair: SW group wants support for Uche Secondus

    — 29th October 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Ahead of the elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated for December 9, a chieftain of the party in Osun State, Hakeem Ogunsola, has urged South West zone to support the party’s former deputy national chairman and ex-Acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for the national chairmanship position….

  • PDP chairmanship: Reps Caucus to back best candidate

    — 29th October 2017

      From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, baring all unforeseen circumstances, will meet the last batch of candidates running for the chairmanship of their party on Tuesday, Daily Sun, has learnt. Those scheduled to be screened by the Caucus on Tuesday include, former governor…

  • Army confirms ambush on soldiers in Zamfara

    — 29th October 2017

    Nigerian Army on Sunday confirmed an ambush by suspected bandits against its anti terrorism team on Friday around Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara. Army Spokesman, Brig-Gen. Usman Kukasheka, made the confirmation on telephone. He, however, said none of the soldiers was killed during the attack. Kukasheka also said the army headquarters was still gathering…

  • BVN: Expert advises FG to observe due process in seizure of bank accounts

    — 29th October 2017

    An economic expert, Charles Nwekeaku, has advised the Federal Government to follow due process in getting the forfeiture of monies in accounts without Bank Verification Numbers(BVN) to the government. Nwekeaku, an Associate Professor at the Nassarawa State University, Keffi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share