The Sun News
Latest
26th June 2017 - Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah
26th June 2017 - Benue group gives scholarships to indigent Masters students
26th June 2017 - 30 years after, Christ’s School old boys reunite
26th June 2017 - Vehicle acquisition scheme, rising cost of imported cars’ll boost auto policy –Boyi, PAN MD
26th June 2017 - Agro-forestry: Nigerian farmers can make N5bn from hardwood business
26th June 2017 - AfDB to deploy $1.1bn to agric to tackle food drought
26th June 2017 - PYXERA, YieldWise to equip 20,000 tomato farmers against post-harvest losses
26th June 2017 - Dizengoff  restates commitment to mechanised agriculture in Nigeria
26th June 2017 - Reconsider stand on EPA –EU envoy tells Nigeria
26th June 2017 - Over 90 foreign investors for Nigeria’s 4 in 1 Intn’l expo
Home / National / Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah

Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah

— 26th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Synod of all Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) has condemned, in strong terms, the utterances credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), claiming ownership of the Benue valley and threatening to mobilise their members to resists the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State.

Recall that following the signing of the Anti-Open Grazing bill into law by Governor Samuel Ortom, the leadership of MAKH had, in a press conference held, in Abuja, described the law as ‘wicked, obnoxious and repressive,’ while threatening that the Fulani would do everything possible to resist it.

But in a communiqué signed by the Bishop in charge of ANEM and former Benue State CAN Chairman, Arch. Bishop Yiman Orkwar, the Synod, which also condemned the eviction order issued to the Igbo in the North by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of MAKH as well as well as that of AYCF.

“The Synod calls for the immediate arrest of the leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Arewa Youths Consultative Forum and their prosecution for treasonable acts.”

The church, while commending Governor Ortom for assenting to the Anti-Open Grazing law as passed by the state House of Assembly, commended the people of the state for their overwhelming support of the law.

While calling on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, look into the sufferings of Nigerians with a view to doing everything possible to give the people hope, the Synod also urged all Benue people to join in prayers to God for the Benue state government to be able to clear workers salaries and pensions.

The Synod also appraised the growth and development of the Ministry and resolved to restructure the Regions in the Ministry in line with the anticipated consecration of more Bishops.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah

— 26th June 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Synod of all Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) has condemned, in strong terms, the utterances credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), claiming ownership of the Benue valley and threatening to mobilise their members to resists the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State. Recall…

Share

  • Benue group gives scholarships to indigent Masters students

    — 26th June 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as Akweya Forum for Advancement (AFA) has given scholarship awards to three indigent students undergoing their Masters programme in Nigeria. Each of the awardees went home with the sum of N200, 000 as palliatives to assist them in their academic pursuit. President of AFA, Prof. Egri Ejembi, during…

    Share

  • Vehicle acquisition scheme, rising cost of imported cars’ll boost auto policy –Boyi, PAN MD

    — 26th June 2017

    By Moses Akaigwe Ibrahim Dutsinma Boyi, the Managing Director of Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN), Kaduna, is a 1984 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with BSc. in Accounting. He also holds an MBA from ESUT Business School, Lagos. With over 24 years of practical experience gained in the energy sector (oil, gas and power)…

    Share

  • Agro-forestry: Nigerian farmers can make N5bn from hardwood business

    — 26th June 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Nigeria is endowed with several tropical trees that are suitable for agro-forestry because of their multiple uses as sources of food, animal feed, timber, energy, stakes, chewing sticks, and soil fertility restorers. However, in the midst of theses, there are some trees that being referred to as hardwood, which…

    Share

  • AfDB to deploy $1.1bn to agric to tackle food drought

    — 26th June 2017

    The African Development Bank (AfDB), has concluded plans to deploy $1.1 billion with approval of its board to address drought-related crisis and ensure that drought does not lead to famine. In a statement recently, the AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, raised concern about up 20 million people facing food insecurity and malnutrition across drought-affected areas. He…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share