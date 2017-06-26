Anti-Open Grazing law: ANEM raps Miyetti Allah

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Synod of all Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) has condemned, in strong terms, the utterances credited to the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH), claiming ownership of the Benue valley and threatening to mobilise their members to resists the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Benue State.

Recall that following the signing of the Anti-Open Grazing bill into law by Governor Samuel Ortom, the leadership of MAKH had, in a press conference held, in Abuja, described the law as ‘wicked, obnoxious and repressive,’ while threatening that the Fulani would do everything possible to resist it.

But in a communiqué signed by the Bishop in charge of ANEM and former Benue State CAN Chairman, Arch. Bishop Yiman Orkwar, the Synod, which also condemned the eviction order issued to the Igbo in the North by Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the leadership of MAKH as well as well as that of AYCF.

“The Synod calls for the immediate arrest of the leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and Arewa Youths Consultative Forum and their prosecution for treasonable acts.”

The church, while commending Governor Ortom for assenting to the Anti-Open Grazing law as passed by the state House of Assembly, commended the people of the state for their overwhelming support of the law.

While calling on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, look into the sufferings of Nigerians with a view to doing everything possible to give the people hope, the Synod also urged all Benue people to join in prayers to God for the Benue state government to be able to clear workers salaries and pensions.

The Synod also appraised the growth and development of the Ministry and resolved to restructure the Regions in the Ministry in line with the anticipated consecration of more Bishops.