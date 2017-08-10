The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
10th August 2017 -  Siasia expresses worry over physical status of Super Eagles players
10th August 2017 - Nollywood stars thumb up Rangers patron
10th August 2017 - Anti-Igbo song in the north: Ohanaeze flays silence of northern leaders
10th August 2017 - Nigeria 38 in latest FIFA rankings, 6th in Africa
10th August 2017 - Kano: ANPP’s Sani Hashim-Hotoro dead
10th August 2017 - 40% of Nigerian children not vaccinated –Survey
10th August 2017 - In move to deter NGO traffickers, Libya navy bars foreign ships from migrant ‘search and rescue’ zone
10th August 2017 - Spain: Shocked sunbathers look on as illegal migrants land on beach
10th August 2017 - Saraki confirms sack of aides
10th August 2017 - “Horrifying and shocking”: Taylor Swift takes stand in upskirt case
Home / Cover / Anti-Igbo song in the north: Ohanaeze flays silence of northern leaders

Anti-Igbo song in the north: Ohanaeze flays silence of northern leaders

— 10th August 2017

…warns of the consequences

Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has  flayed what it called the silence of some northern leaders on hate songs against Igbo currently trending in the country.
President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief John Nnia Nwodo  in statement said it was surprising that northern leaders are yet to openly condemn the hate songs .

Nwodo said:  “The current Hausa hate song trending in the social media is despicable, sad and disappointing . Ohanaeze is appalled that prominent leaders in the north (with the exception of a few), have allowed this development to flourish without reproach.
“The Arewa youths have stoked the embers of hatred to a discomforting temperature. The toleration of their criminal conduct has potrayed the Federal government as biased and unfair. ”
The former minister of Information continued:   “Their quit notice to fellow Nigerians to leave any part of Nigeria strikes at the fundamental rights of citizenship. It is a call for the dissolution of the country. Their call for an inventory and seizure of assets of Nigerians living in the North is conversion. It amounts to a day light robbery of lawful property.

“The declaration of mop up action after October 1st, 2017 to deal with those who resist their quit notice order is a declaration of war. It is surprising that on top of all these a hate song calling for more hatred, despise and “abortion” has been allowed to fester. Yet no one is arrested. All the orders of arrest from Kaduna state and the IGP seem to be ambivalent and unreal. The youths meet freely with Governors of Northern Nigeria and Northern leaders showing that they enjoy their support. .”
The Ohanaeze boss warned that,  “this development signals the beginning of a national catastrophe which if not nipped in the bud will snowball into incalculable damage to our continued existence as one country. Ohanaeze gives notice to the Federal government to deal with this situation decisively or forever be held responsible for the consequences this abdication of responsibility provoke. A STITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Tai Mtn 10th August 2017 at 9:53 pm
    Reply

    There will not be any disaster in Nigeria as a result of one part trying to blackmail other Nigerians. We are tired of this scare mongering. October 1st will come and go and nothing will happen. If anybody is scared of October 1st, it is his right to feel so. Please let us discuss how to fast forward Nigeria’s development in accordance with government plans

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anti-Igbo song in the north: Ohanaeze flays silence of northern leaders

— 10th August 2017

…warns of the consequences Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has  flayed what it called the silence of some northern leaders on hate songs against Igbo currently trending in the country. President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief John Nnia Nwodo  in statement said it was surprising that northern leaders are yet to openly condemn…

  • Nigeria 38 in latest FIFA rankings, 6th in Africa

    — 10th August 2017

    Nigeria moved up to the 38th position in the world and 6th in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings in July. In June, Nigeria was 39th in the world and the same position in Africa. According to the latest ranking, Nigeria had 716 points compared to the 715 she had in June. The ranking showed that Egypt retained…

  • Kano: ANPP’s Sani Hashim-Hotoro dead

    — 10th August 2017

    A former Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Kano State, Alhaji Sani Hashim-Hotoro, is dead. Aged 67, Hashim-Hotoro died in the early hours of Thursday at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, “after battling with chronic diabetes”. One of his sons, Alhaji Saidu Hashim, who announced the death, said the…

  • 40% of Nigerian children not vaccinated –Survey

    — 10th August 2017

    The National Immunisation Coverage Survey 2017 has revealed that 40 per cent of the children aged between one year and 23 months are not vaccinated against childhood killer diseases in Nigeria. Dr Abdullahi Garba, Acting Director, Planning Research and Statistics, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), made this known on Thursday in Abuja. Garba…

  • Saraki confirms sack of aides

    — 10th August 2017

    The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Thursday confirmed that he had reduced the number of aides working in his office. Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, made the confirmation when he briefed National Assembly Correspondents in Abuja. Olaniyonu explained that the shake-up was done in good faith and…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share