Anti-grazing law fallout: Thousands cattle flood Benue communities

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Thousands of cattle and several herders have allegedly invaded Adzage community in Logo Local Government area of Benue State following the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law which began in the state, last Wednesday.
Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area that one person, Ortse Kwaghdoo was killed while another, a septuagenarian, Hingir Akaa was brutally wounded by the herders who had flooded the area with area with their cattle in the last four days.
Our source, Joseph Anawa who spoke with our correspondent on phone said several houses were burnt till early hours of Friday by the invading Fulani herdsmen who also spared no farmlands as they grazed their cattle on the farms of the villagers with reckless abandon.
Anawa who recalled that Kwaghdoo was killed while he was fishing by the river said the situation had sent fears in the heart of the people who could no longer go to their farms for fear of being attacked or even killed by the well armed.
The community leader who listed the affected communities to include Tse-Gi, Tse-Jibo, Tse-Abiem,
Tse-Aku, Tyo-Affiah and Tse-Ajim however noted that there were no casualties yet apart from the killing of Kwaghdoo.
“There is no casualty for now, apart from the killing on Thursday but there
are a lot of people machetted. Many have run away into
the bush with varying degrees of injuries, their cattle have
also destroyed farm crops like yam, rice, guinea corn, soya beans.”
“You know that the settlement attacked
now had been attacked before, so what the villagers did was
to build thatched houses all which have been burnt down
again.”
Anawa who lamented that despite the anti open grazing law in the state, the herders were still grazing their cattle freely in the council area said, “the anti grazing law
is not effective in this area, because there is nobody to
enforce the new law.
“There are no security men on ground
aside the usual ones and the vigilante members are
handicapped because the herdsmen are armed with
sophisticated weapons.”
The community leader claimed,
‘ironically, Taraba state had deployed detachment of
security men in two of their towns located along
Benue/Taraba border, that is Arufu and Akwara leaving the
entire Logo and other boundary communities in Benue state’.
Also confirming the latest incident in
the council, chairman of the local government, Hon. Richard
Nyajo said six settlements in the council area
had been attacked adding that cattle are still grazing in
the council area despite the new law.
He added that policemen have been deployed to the council area to beef up security.
When contacted, state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) ASP, Moses Yamu said he was not aware of another attack on the said communities in the local government area.
Yams who disclosed that security men have been
deployed to all the flash points within the state to beef up
security explained that the killing of a man
on Thursday morning at a fish pond in the council area was
done while the herdsmen were moving out of the state.
“Unlike the previous attacks when the
herdsmen would invade communities and attack, the incident
on Thursday was that the herdsmen were moving away from the
state as a result of the anti grazing law and met the man
fishing and killed him”.
Post Views:
1
Leave a reply