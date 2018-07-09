Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari— 9th July 2018
- Says FG treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned the Federal Government against using it as an oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies.
The Anglican Church also said government’s anti-graft war is lopsided.
Executive order No. 6 of 2018 is on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences.
Arising from the First Session of the 17th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu, held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, the church expressed worry that the executive order came at a time the country is planning for a general election and held that it should be given full implementation, provided it would “not be oppressive to perceived enemies or those in opposition.”
In a communiqué issued at the end of the synod and signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma; Synod Secretary, Ven. Stanley Nweze and Registrar, HBC Ogboko, the church frowned at the continuous killing of Christians, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.
It also noted with dismay, the hurried nature of the investigations and trial of five Christians over alleged killing of a herdsman, by a Yola High Court and their conviction and called on the president to ensure that they are not executed.
“The synod condemns the continuous killing of Christians in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue and Taraba States. The synod decries government’s lackadaisical attitude towards security of lives and property of Nigerians which they swore to protect.
“The synod notes with dismay that, notwithstanding worldwide condemnation of the activities of the herdsmen who have continued to maim, kill and destroy properties in the country, yet, the Federal Government has continued to handle them with kid gloves.”
The church expressed dismay that despite the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the federal government, there has not been prudence in expenditure of public funds, calling for the enthronement of measures towards plugging the leakages and ensuring abatement of financial misappropriation.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Group passes vote of confidence in Magu9th July 2018
-
Executive Order: Knocks, Kudos for Buhari8th July 2018
-
Latest
Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari— 9th July 2018
Says FG treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned the Federal Government against using it as an oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies. The Anglican Church…
-
Tanker crashes: FG holds stakeholders’ summit— 9th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Today, the Federal Government and others, will meet at a Stakeholders’ Summit on Haulage Transportation in Nigeria, to deliberate on how to tackle recent rising cases in road traffic crashes involving tankers/trailers in the country; with the attendant loss of human and material resources. The summit is being held a week after…
-
Monarch, 5 others nabbed for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom— 9th July 2018
Joe Effiong, Uyo A traditional ruler in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Chief Inam Unanaowo, and five of his subjects have been arrested for alleged kidnapping. Unanaowo, who is the village Head of Atibe in Afaha Eket, Eket Local Government Area and his five subjects were initially detained in the Police Divisional Headquarters, Eket, but, Daily Sun…
-
SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes— 9th July 2018
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to use his “leadership position to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to, without delay, investigate widespread allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the spending of…
-
Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship— 9th July 2018
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would…
-
Entertainment
Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress— 8th July 2018
Damiette Braide Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many parts. She’s not only a musician; she is also an actress making waves in Nollywood. Shaffy stormed the music scene with a bang in 1997 when she featured in Seyi Sodimu’s popular song, Love Me Jeje. Since then, she has appeared in several English and…
South-West Report
Osun guber: Crisis hits APC— 9th July 2018
There’s nothing like that – Commissioner Ismail Omipidan A fresh crisis is brewing in Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged plan by Governor Rauf Aregbesola to dump his Chief of Staff, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his Commissioner for Finance, Bola Olabamiji. Oyetola, who is a cousin to former Lagos State governor…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff— 9th July 2018
Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring— 9th July 2018
Emma Emeozor Truth is bitter, says an African adage, but it must be told. And that was what the American ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, did when he addressed guests on the occasion of his country’s 242th independence anniversary, marked in Lagos recently. Instead of talking on core diplomatic matters between the United States…
Columnists
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply