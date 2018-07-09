Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari

Says FG treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned the Federal Government against using it as an oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies.

The Anglican Church also said government’s anti-graft war is lopsided.

Executive order No. 6 of 2018 is on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences.

Arising from the First Session of the 17th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu, held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, the church expressed worry that the executive order came at a time the country is planning for a general election and held that it should be given full implementation, provided it would “not be oppressive to perceived enemies or those in opposition.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the synod and signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma; Synod Secretary, Ven. Stanley Nweze and Registrar, HBC Ogboko, the church frowned at the continuous killing of Christians, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

It also noted with dismay, the hurried nature of the investigations and trial of five Christians over alleged killing of a herdsman, by a Yola High Court and their conviction and called on the president to ensure that they are not executed.

“The synod condemns the continuous killing of Christians in Plateau, Southern Kaduna, Benue and Taraba States. The synod decries government’s lackadaisical attitude towards security of lives and property of Nigerians which they swore to protect.

“The synod notes with dismay that, notwithstanding worldwide condemnation of the activities of the herdsmen who have continued to maim, kill and destroy properties in the country, yet, the Federal Government has continued to handle them with kid gloves.”

The church expressed dismay that despite the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the federal government, there has not been prudence in expenditure of public funds, calling for the enthronement of measures towards plugging the leakages and ensuring abatement of financial misappropriation.