Anti-doping chief wants Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Games

Russia should be banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, the chief executive of the Institute of National Anti-Doping Agencies (iNADO) said, on Thursday.

Canadian Joseph de Pencier told newsmen that Russia’s doping-tainted past has not been dealt with properly by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which should have also barred all Russians from the Rio 2016 Games.

“So many investigations are ongoing; so many cases of athletes must be dealt with.

“We can’t be assured that Russian athletes would be really be clean in Pyeongchang and would have not profited from the years-long cheating system.

“Therefore, we believe that exclusion would be the appropriate measure for this process,’’ De Pencier said.

De Pencier suggested that the IOC was playing for time as two IOC commissions have yet to complete their own probes with less than four months left until the start of the Pyeongchang Games.

According to him, it is more likely that athletes who are not clean are competing in Pyeongchang. (/NAN)