Anti-corruption: Ajimobi, Olujimi advocate thorough investigation, adherence to code of ethics

The duo stated this yesterday during a summit by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, Oyo State branch at NIS Secretariat in Ibadan tagged, “the role of professionals in fighting corruption in Nigeria”, said adherence to code of ethics can help in the effort of fighting corruption.

At the event, the governor who was represented by Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bimbo Adekanmbi encouraged professionals to always embrace code of ethics as guidelines to maintain orderliness.

According to him, professional bodies have codes of conduct which serve as guidelines on behavioral framework and this enable them to discover the erring professionals who are violating the working framework.

He said: “Professional bodies have role to reduce to a barest minimum, the menace of corruption to maintain integrity of their profession and win loyalty of investors as a way to assist in promoting economic development”, the governor said.

Corroborating him, the Chairman of the event, Akin Olujimi said corruption is not only in Nigeria but all over the world, a reason all hands must be on deck to curb its menace.

He therefore emphasized on need for thorough investigation in corruption cases as a way to succeed in fighting grafts by anti-graft agencies saying lack of thorough investigation undermines legal processes and evidences.

He said: “there is need to appeal to relevant authorities to authenticate allegations of corruption with valid proof through proper investigation to tackle corruption rather than just making unsubstantiated allegations. It is crucial in the fight against corruption that cases must be properly investigated before being taken to the law court”, he stated.

The new elected Chairman of the association, Prince Ganiyu Adebayo said professionals in the country are involved and are affected by corruption directly or indirectly.