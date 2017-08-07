The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
7th August 2017 - Anatomists in Nigeria set to amendment anatomy act to meet 21st century needs
7th August 2017 - PDP South-West leaders seek sanctions for Kashamu, others
7th August 2017 - Three kidnapped passengers released – Police
7th August 2017 - U.S. Army halts use of Chinese-made drones over cyber concerns
7th August 2017 - At AMNETT workshop, internet experts worry over cybercrime
7th August 2017 - Dollars roll in for CIC dormitory project
7th August 2017 - UPDATE:  Ozubulu monarch finds his voice, refutes reason for attack
7th August 2017 - Court orders forfeiture of Diezani’s $37.5m Banana Island property
7th August 2017 - EFCC intensifies probe of suspect with 849 ATM cards
7th August 2017 - Oil magnate wants FG to compel banks to assist indigenous companies
Home / Cover / Anti-Buhari protest rocks Abuja

Anti-Buhari protest rocks Abuja

— 7th August 2017

 

Charly Boy seeking attention -APC youths

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

Large number of protesters of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Monday stormed the streets of Abuja, campaigning against the long absence of President Muhammadu Buhari from the country.

The group made of the Concerned Nigerians and “Our Mumu Don Do” Advocacy, defied the early morning rains to march from the Unity Fountain, along Shehu Shagari Way to the Presidential Villa gate, where they addressed their members.

But in reaction, the All Progressives Congress Youths Renaissance described one of the leaders of the anti-Buhari protest, weird musician Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), as a serial attention seeker, even as they accused some APC chieftains and members of the opposition of sponsoring the protest.

Leaders of the protest, former Director of New Media at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Adeyanju and Charly Boy, described Buhari’s absence from office for over 90 days as an anomaly that was only enriching few individuals against the collective interest of the country.

They noted that the few individuals, who see themselves as cabal in the Aso Villa were profiting immensely from the president’s ill health, adding that was why they had continued to stage-manage the situation instead of telling Nigerians the truth.

Adeyanju, the leader of Concerned Nigeria Group, said that since these individuals had refused to allow democracy in Nigeria survive, members of the groups will continue their sit-out protest at the Unity Fountain, until the truth about the Buhari’s health is revealed.

According to him, the group’s demands are that the president returns to the country or the truth about his health revealed and if he is adjudged unfit to continue to lead, he must resign immediately to allow Acting President Yemi Osinbajo take over to steer the ship of governance, as substantive president.

“The president cannot continue to remain in London infinitum, and Osinbajo cannot continue infinitum as Acting President. They are holding the country to ransom, it is not by force to remain a President; it is time to invoke section 144 of the constitution. You can imagine what happened after the Anambra attack, the cabal in Aso Rock who are bent on holding the country to ransom, bye-passed Osinbajo to issue a statement” he stated.

Also speaking, leader of “Our Mumu Don Do” group, Oputa explained that he had to come and support the youths in demanding for the right thing to be done, because the future of the younger generation was bleak with the way politicians were handling issues of governance.

He added that the youths of Nigeria had the responsibility to demand for accountability from those leading the country, whom according to him, were bent on protecting their selfish interest against the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, the group ended up registering their demands on the road leading to the Aso Villa as they were denied access by security agents who blocked the major roads. They dispersed without any government representative attending to them.

However, the APC Youths Renaissance in a statement by its leader, Collins Edwin, insisted that Buhari will not resign from office and cautioned Charly Boy to stop making ‘senseless noise’.

“For Charly Boy and his sponsors to organise such protest against our darling President, we have resolved and are going to stage a counter protest that will show the world that President Muhammadu Buhari is truly loved by Nigerians despite the media gang up against him.

“We have also collected the comprehensive list of politicians within and outside the APC who are sponsoring the protest and negative publicity against Buhari and will make it public for Nigerians to see who and who is actually preventing good governance from happening in the country,” Edwin stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

2 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 7th August 2017 at 7:45 pm
    Reply

    “All people are confused” (APC party) youths are seriously confused indeed, with every sense of confusion!

    If you are not a confused party, how do then recocile the reality with your myopic sentiments?

    Your claim that “NIGERIANS love Buhari”, is obvious unrealistic and hypocritical sentiment!

    It doesn’t practically get reconciled with the obvious reality of today’s NIGERIA!

    Agitations here and there says it all!

    Those “All people are confused” (APC party) youths, should stop decieving and fooling themselves with their unrealistic fallacy sentiments, and sequarely face the democractic realities about today’s NIGERIA!

    If you don’t know, the NIGERIANS are seriously regretting that Buhari was elected as a democratic President in NIGERIA, and you are here making an unrealistic and hypocritical statement about NIGERIANS in regards to loving your “darling President Buhari”!

    Don’t you morally know that common sense requires democractic honesty, especially in every sense human reasoning!

    More so, why do you think that accross NIGERIA today, agitations have become more tensed and very serious than ever, especially since 2015 till date, immidiately after Buhari was swon in as the NIGERIA Democractic President, if he was truly loved by NIGERIANS, as you myopically claimed?

    It is a high time you should stop politicizing issues about today’s NIGERIA in relation to Buhari’s administration!

    The today’s NIGERIA is seriously getting backward, especially as a result of refusing to tell the truth and face the truth, by people like you!

    Instead, the said APC party youths are obviously being paid by their party political cabals to be saying such unrealistic statement and rubbish!

    We don’t see any future hope for such youths that have outrightly sold their consciences with their party political lies and obvious falsehood before the public.

    Keeping silent would have been better option, as wisdom demands!

    It is very unfortunate indeed!

  2. patrick Nnanna 8th August 2017 at 12:21 am
    Reply

    Edwin Collins is an Idiot.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anatomists in Nigeria set to amendment anatomy act to meet 21st century needs

— 7th August 2017

BY NKIRU ODINKEMELU Eighty-four years after the Nigerian Anatomy Act was introduced, the Anatomical Society of Nigeria (ASN) said it was time to amend the act to meet with its 21st century needs. To get this done, no fewer than 400 Anatomists from 55 private and public universities offering anatomy converged at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo…

  • PDP South-West leaders seek sanctions for Kashamu, others

    — 7th August 2017

    …Calls for disciplinary action Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geo-political region of Nigeria have called for sanctions on Sen. Buruji Kashamu and others who plunged the party into needless crisis confront it. They also warned members against colluding with those who want to destabilise the party not to allow themselves…

  • Three kidnapped passengers released – Police

    — 7th August 2017

    Police in Rivers said three out of the five passengers of  a transport company kidnapped on Monday morning on the East-West road in Rivers had been released. The Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, ASP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt. Omoni said five passengers…

  • U.S. Army halts use of Chinese-made drones over cyber concerns

    — 7th August 2017

    The U.S. Army has ordered its members to stop using drones made by Chinese manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd. because of “cyber vulnerabilities” in the products, the report said on Monday. An Army memo posted by sUAS News and verified by Reuters applies to all DJI drones and systems that use DJI components or…

  • At AMNETT workshop, internet experts worry over cybercrime

    — 7th August 2017

    By PHILIP NWOSU   New tricks on how to stay afloat online without hitch was the centre of discussion at the African Media Network (Amnett) workshop that held in partnership with The Sun Publishing Limited recently. With the focus on Optimizing new Media Opportunities and Managing Electronic Vandalism, many participants said that the workshop was…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share