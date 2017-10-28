The Sun News
Latest
28th October 2017 - Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million
28th October 2017 - FIFA U-17 World Cup : George Weah’s son leads army of new talents
28th October 2017 - EPL ; Tottenham boss: I need Kane to flog Mourinho
28th October 2017 - Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs
28th October 2017 - FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox
28th October 2017 - Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property
28th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA
28th October 2017 - The 5 laws dad gave me – Elvina Ibru
28th October 2017 - How to make your woman reach orgasm
28th October 2017 - Being a Dad : How to help your children understand death
Home / Cover / Sports / Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million

Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million

— 28th October 2017

• Defends title today in London

Anthony Joshua would today defend his title against  Cameroon-born heavyweight Carlos Takam in Cardiff .

The fight has been dubbed the big money battle. As AJ smiles to the bank, the million naira question to ask is: What is his net worth? 

Joshua has earned million of pounds during his career, but his biggest payday came after his blockbuster fight with Wladimir Klitschko earlier this year.

More than 90,000 fans watched as he won with a stunning knockout and pocketed between £10million and £15million. But what is the boxer’s net worth?

Joshua is worth an estimated £16.7million ($22million), according to Forbes’ 2017 list of highest paid athletes in the world. 

The boxer is ranked 89 on the list and is the second richest active boxer on the planet – beaten only by Canelo Alvarez. 

Joshua’s net worth was broken down as £14million ($18.5million) from winnings and prize money and £2.7million ($3.5million) from endorsements.

The 28-year-old has lucrative sponsorships deals with a number of global brands including Under Armour, Jaguar, Beats and StubHub. 

While Anthony Joshua decides when or if he wants to increase his already expansive fan base by fighting in America, he’s content  to perform in the U.K., which is where he’ll take on Carlos Takam, the first opponent to challenge for his unified heavyweight titles.

However Takam, whom Joshua has described as being built ‘like a bag of cement’, is ranked no.3 in the world by the IBF and could prove an awkward customer.

“I think he’s tougher and can take more but I don’t think he’s smarter for that reason,” Joshua, who reportedly will make a £15 million purse, said during a recent teleconference. “What’s going to be tougher … the smarter fighter who’s going to make me think more, or the guy who’s going to make me run? That’s what’s going to be interesting.”

‘Massive credit to Carlos [Takam]’, he said.

‘He trains and keeps himself fit all year round, but I was never going to just give up my IBF title, I’ve trained too hard. Now he has the chance to be world champion so it’s a good opportunity for him, but the best man will walk out as the winner.

‘The fans know what they want to see today and I know, too. I have to deliver, it’s my duty, we do that and then hopefully we can look forward to a promising 2018.’ 

Joshua Career stats

Undefeated in 19 professional fights, Joshua has had a hugely successful career. 

Joshua turned pro after winning the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics and has gone on to claim IBF, WBA and IBO titles. 

He was ranked as the world’s best heavyweight by Transnational Boxing Ranking Board earlier this month and will be looking to maintain that record after his fight with Takam.

Post Views: 19
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anthony Joshua! : The new money man worth £16.7million

— 28th October 2017

• Defends title today in London Anthony Joshua would today defend his title against  Cameroon-born heavyweight Carlos Takam in Cardiff . The fight has been dubbed the big money battle. As AJ smiles to the bank, the million naira question to ask is: What is his net worth?  Joshua has earned million of pounds during…

  • Buhari in closed door with with 6 APC Northern govs

    — 28th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday observed the Ju’maat prayers with six state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The six governors, all from the north thereafter accompanied him to his residence where they met behind closed doors. Those in attendance included Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna);…

  • FG confirms 6 new cases of monkey pox

    — 28th October 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has announced that additional six of the samples taken for testing from suspected cases of monkeypox have tested positive. These include two cases each in Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states; one in Enugu State and one in the Federal Capital Territory. With these…

  • Fresh trouble for Tompolo as court orders seizure of his property

    — 28th October 2017

    There appears to be more troubles for fugitive former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, as the Appeal Court on Friday ordered temporary forfeiture of his assets to the Federal Government over his evasion of court summons to answer fraud charges. The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed an appeal filed by him, seeking…

  • Anambra guber: Nwankwo, 2,000 PDP members defect to APGA

    — 28th October 2017

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Barely 21 days to the Anambra State governorship election, chances of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) received a big boost, as the member representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ben Nwankwo, defected with about 2,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share