The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - Anthony Joshua: My biggest fear against Parker
25th March 2018 - NPFL: Lobi Stars seeks maximum points against Rivers United
25th March 2018 - Rohr warns Eagles over complacency
25th March 2018 - Balogun, Abdullahi allay injury fears
25th March 2018 - Chukwu tasks Rohr on Eagles keeper
25th March 2018 - When divorce is the only option
25th March 2018 - ‘As newlyweds, how do we share domestic chores?’
25th March 2018 - Healthy relationship rules you should never break
25th March 2018 - I am super comfy with my looks girl; breasts, hips, ass et al
25th March 2018 - Stories of man’s inhumanity to man
Home / Sports / Anthony Joshua: My biggest fear against Parker

Anthony Joshua: My biggest fear against Parker

— 25th March 2018

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are set to take to the ring in a week’s time as the hype surrounding the massive bout continues to rise.

Joshua will put his WBA and IBF titles on the line while Parker will be defending his WBO when the two come to blows at the Cardiff Principality Stadium next Saturday.

Joshua has not gone between the ropes since an incredible victory over Wladamir Klitschko propelled the 28-year-old in superstardom in April last year.

Now, New Zealander Parker will get the chance that so many heavyweights are desperate for when he gets to have a go at Joshua in Wales.

Unsurprisingly, the fight is expected to be a sell-out, with Joshua touted as the pre-fight favourite.

However, as fight-night draws ever nearer, the usually unflappable Joshua has admitted that he is feeling a little nervous about facing Parker.

“In boxing, losing is the one thing you are nervous about,” Joshua revealed in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Nobody wants their ‘0’ to go. You don’t plan on getting beat, in every other sport you can lose and bounce back.”

When asked ‘Is that [losing] what scares you?’ the heavyweight champion answered: “Yeah, because it is the sport we are in.

It seems that Joshua has been thinking about what a loss would mean in quite some depth.

“Losing doesn’t define you though, it’s how you move forward that defines you. You have to know where you are going.

“When I look at heavyweight boxing, you look at [Wladimir] Klitschko and he wanted to be a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, he lost and came back – If I lost, I’d dust myself off and go again.

“It would show people’s mind-set if they discredited everything I had done up until that point because of one defeat.”

It really would be quite the upset if Parker manages to best Joshua, but the giant Brit will be leaving nothing to chance when the bell finally goes in Wales on Saturday week.

Either way, it is going to be a special night in the Welsh capital.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state. Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security

    — 25th March 2018

     Rose EjembI, Makurdi Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the threats which activities of killer herdsmen posed to food security in the state where several communities have been deserted and farmers reduced to tenants in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at the time they are supposed to have commenced land clearing for the next…

  • Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

    — 25th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have petitioned the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, over an alleged plot by some people to manipulate the list of delegates for the 2018 governorship primary election of the party in the state. In a petition dated March 10, 2018, the…

  • LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

    — 25th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party heads for the local government elections in June,  this year. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, when he addressed the  state stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP at the …

  • Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second hand citizens -COCIN President

    — 25th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has said that the Federal Government can’t reduce Christians in Nigeria to second class citizens following the unabated attacks and killings of innocent persons by herdsmen. He said the herdsmen were being shielded by security agents after carrying out deadly attacks that…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share