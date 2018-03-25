Anthony Joshua: My biggest fear against Parker

Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker are set to take to the ring in a week’s time as the hype surrounding the massive bout continues to rise.

Joshua will put his WBA and IBF titles on the line while Parker will be defending his WBO when the two come to blows at the Cardiff Principality Stadium next Saturday.

Joshua has not gone between the ropes since an incredible victory over Wladamir Klitschko propelled the 28-year-old in superstardom in April last year.

Now, New Zealander Parker will get the chance that so many heavyweights are desperate for when he gets to have a go at Joshua in Wales.

Unsurprisingly, the fight is expected to be a sell-out, with Joshua touted as the pre-fight favourite.

However, as fight-night draws ever nearer, the usually unflappable Joshua has admitted that he is feeling a little nervous about facing Parker.

“In boxing, losing is the one thing you are nervous about,” Joshua revealed in an interview with Sky Sports.

“Nobody wants their ‘0’ to go. You don’t plan on getting beat, in every other sport you can lose and bounce back.”

When asked ‘Is that [losing] what scares you?’ the heavyweight champion answered: “Yeah, because it is the sport we are in.

It seems that Joshua has been thinking about what a loss would mean in quite some depth.

“Losing doesn’t define you though, it’s how you move forward that defines you. You have to know where you are going.

“When I look at heavyweight boxing, you look at [Wladimir] Klitschko and he wanted to be a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, he lost and came back – If I lost, I’d dust myself off and go again.

“It would show people’s mind-set if they discredited everything I had done up until that point because of one defeat.”

It really would be quite the upset if Parker manages to best Joshua, but the giant Brit will be leaving nothing to chance when the bell finally goes in Wales on Saturday week.

Either way, it is going to be a special night in the Welsh capital.