Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, revealed why he did not honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to their station in Guzape Abuja over the Offa robbery.

Saraki said he answered all the questions raised in a letter to the Force Headquarters.

He said his letter to the police on the invitation, written on Tuesday, was duly acknowledged.

Saraki, who offered the explanation through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said all the issues and questions raised in the police invitation letter were answered.