Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki— 26th July 2018
Saraki, who offered the explanation through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said all the issues and questions raised in the police invitation letter were answered.
Fred Itua, Abuja
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, revealed why he did not honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to their station in Guzape Abuja over the Offa robbery.
Saraki said he answered all the questions raised in a letter to the Force Headquarters.
He said his letter to the police on the invitation, written on Tuesday, was duly acknowledged.
READ ALSO: Offa robbery: Police insist Saraki must honour invitation
He said after responding to all the questions posed by the police in his letter, he did not believe there was any need for him to further honour the police personally.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris had, on Monday, invited Saraki to appear before the Police Special Anti-Robbery Unit in Guzape to answer questions over his alleged involvement in the Offa robbery incident.
Saraki had stated, in an earlier letter, that his invitation by the police to report to a station in Guzape over the Offa robbery investigation was “a mere afterthought, which is designed to achieve political purpose.”
He said he “has it on good authority that the police had already decided on the suspects to arraign in court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Wednesday, based on the advice of the Director of Public
Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed U.E., and that the turn around to invite him was a ploy aimed at scoring cheap political points.”
He said: “I’ve been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by the IG as a ploy to stop an alleged plan by some Senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC). It was also said if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that would abort the alleged defection plan.
