Another woman accuses George H.W. Bush of groping her

A sixth woman has come forward to accuse former president George H.W. Bush of groping her during a photo op — when she was just 16 years old.

Roslyn Corrigan met the ex-president in 2003 at an event held in the Woodland, Texas, CIA office where her father worked. Starstruck by Bush, the teenage political aspirant stood for a photo with him and her mother. That’s when things went south, she said.

“As soon as the picture was being snapped on the one-two-three he dropped his hands from my waist down to my buttocks and gave it a nice, ripe squeeze, which would account for the fact that in the photograph my mouth is hanging wide open,” Corrigan told Time. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, what just happened?’

“My initial action was absolute horror. I was really, really confused. The first thing I did was look at my mom and, while he was still standing there, I didn’t say anything. What does a teenager say to the ex-president of the United States? Like, ‘Hey dude, you shouldn’t have touched me like that?’”

Corrigan, now 30, told several friends and family members over the years, including her mother Sari, whom she alerted immediately after the disturbing incident.

“I was really, really upset — she was very upset, she was really, really mad,” the mom said, adding she would have confronted the groper “had it been just some Joe Blow or something. I’d probably chase him down and yell at him.

“But, you know, it’s the president. What are you supposed to do? And you’ve got your husband’s job that could be in jeopardy. I mean, you just didn’t then. You should — you should have always spoken up, always — but we didn’t.”

Five other women have accused the 41st president of touching them inappropriately during photo ops: Actresses Heather Lind and Jordana Grolnick, author Christina Baker Kline, journalist Liz Allen and former politician Amanda Staples.

The first three victims reported that Bush told them all the same pervy joke, that his favorite book was “David Cop-a-feel.”

A spokesman has blamed Bush’s wheelchair for the impropriety.

“At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” read a statement by spokesman Jim McGrath.

“To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner.

But Bush, who was 79 at the time, was ambulatory in 2003.

“When I heard that was the reason, like, ‘Oh, he’s just an old man and he doesn’t know any better and he’s just being harmless and playful and it’s just where his arm falls… I just burst into uncontrollable sobbing,” Corrigan said. “I just couldn’t sit with that. I can’t. I cannot sit with that. I can’t sleep anymore, because that’s not true, and it’s not an excuse.”

(Source: New York Post)

