Another tanker tragedy averted in Lagos

Gabriel Dike

Tragedy was averted yesterday as a tanker conveying 33,000 litres of diesel nearly emptied its contents on Ayobo-Ipaja Road, Lagos State, due to mechanical faults.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident happened at about 10.15am and it threw the area, including Ipaja and Egbeda, into panic when news of the tanker mishap reached residents and passers-by.

Following the incident, police from Mosholasi Police Station, officials of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit and Lagos State Transport Management Authority diverted traffic to other routes.

An official of LNSC told Daily Sun that the tanker’s chassis fell from the body, forcing the driver to struggle with the vehicle.