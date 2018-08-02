Another look at the Customs

An adage says, “Judging the cover of a book, has no relevance without opening and reading the content.” lt’s like what the advertiser’s say about an unadvertised product, which is, winking at a lady in the dark.

The Customs Service is a unique organisation that can be likened to the golden hen that over the years has continued to lay such improved golden eggs that have continued to put food on the national table of Nigeria.

The organisation has continue to evolved in all ramifications and the federal government seems to be very impressed with the new strong man at the helms of its affair. Hameed Ibrahim Ali is an officially retired but not tired Colonel of the Nigerian Army. When he assumed office as the Comptroller-General of Customs, the first military officer to be so appointed, tongues wagged and many Nigerians saw it as an aberration. Even the stakeholders almost took to the streets and even threatened to down tools at the ports. The National Assembly also added its weight by creating controversy around his personality. This Column also did not spare him. However from the look of events that are unfolding in the organisation, it become more pertinent to have another look at the administration and operations of the organisation. I assume that the initial stumbling blocks have helped to better propel him to achieve greater heights. It cannot be down played that the former CG Abdulahi Dikko planted like Paul in the Bible who said in 1 Corinthian chapter 3 “l have planted, Apollos watered.” The present great works of Hameed Ali are sequel to the good foundation of his predecessor. This is how organisations should be runned. Each leader doing great works that would impart on the personnels. It is like constructing a building, after the foundation, then the ground floor and so it continues. Today the Customs personnel are happy because their promotions are released and their arrears are promptly paid. Like Oliver Twist, they need more better welfare because they are working hard to increase their revenue collection base. A time was, when the Customs hit an all time revenue collection of one hundred billion Naira and the government went haywire and sent a congratulatory message to the organisation and its management team.

