The Sun News
Latest
30th November 2017 - Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries
30th November 2017 - Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh
30th November 2017 - Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa
30th November 2017 - Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme
30th November 2017 - Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early
30th November 2017 - Four killed, 23 missing as storm hits Sri Lanka
30th November 2017 - Nigeria’s ambassador to US presents credentials to Trump
30th November 2017 - Akwa Ibom, USAID hold first state AIDS indicator survey
30th November 2017 - BREAKING: Slave auction: Charley Boy group occupies Libyan Embassy Thursday
30th November 2017 - 2019:I may run –Buhari
Home / National / Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries

Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries

— 30th November 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

Barely one month after a top civil servant committed suicide in Kogi State allegedly over non-payment of salaries, another civil servant, a 47-year-old Abdullahi Uye Zhiya from Oguma in Bassa Local Government Area of the state has also taken his own life.

Zhiya was said to have terminated his own life due to frustrations he encountered as a result of non-payment of 12 months’ salaries owed him. He was said to have killed himself by drinking a liquid substance suspected to be poisonous chemical.

Zhiya, the chief store officer at the state Universal Basic Education, Oguma, who was said to have killed himself early this week did not leave a suicide note, but he was said to have complained bitterly to a friend over his inability to feed his family members.

A close family source told our correspondent that due to his economic distress caused by the non payment of his salaries, four of his children could no longer go to school while the deceased could no longer afford to buy drugs for his health challenge that has turned for the worst .

The source  who described the deceased as a hardworking man, said his situation became unbearable because those he was indebted to kept on taunting him and would not accept that he had not been paid, a situation they said made life more miserable to him.

At the beginning of his predicament, it was gathered, many  of his relations were reaching out to him to help in assisting his family members with foodstuffs, but all that were said not to be sufficient as he decided to end it all.

However, some of his relatives indicated that though the deceased was owed 12 months salaries it was not enough for him to end his life abruptly.

“Zhiya may not have taken his life because of his economic challenges ,there seemed to be other challenges which he refused to disclose,”  a family source hinted.

“We suspected that what happened has a spiritual undertone. The deceased at some point became withdrawn, but even when we asked he was never forthcoming but the frustration of staying for months without salaries contributed a lot” he added.

Meanwhile, the deceased has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Another Kogi civil servant commits suicide over non-payment of 12 months salaries

— 30th November 2017

FROM: EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja Barely one month after a top civil servant committed suicide in Kogi State allegedly over non-payment of salaries, another civil servant, a 47-year-old Abdullahi Uye Zhiya from Oguma in Bassa Local Government Area of the state has also taken his own life. Zhiya was said to have terminated his own life…

  • Pope holds Mass with youths before traveling to Bangladesh

    — 30th November 2017

    Pope Francis on Thursday led a Mass for youth in Myanmar’s commercial hub Yangon, preaching a message of hope and “good news” in spite “so much injustice, poverty and misery” in the world. The Mass marked the pope’s final public event during his four-day stay in Myanmar before departing for neighbouring Bangladesh. The two countries…

  • Buhari, Ouattara discuss averted impact of Togo crisis on West Africa

    — 30th November 2017

        From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara on Wednesday expressed concern that political instability in Togo, if not averted, could have grave regional consequences. Both leaders made this observation during a bilateral meeting in Abidjan on the margins of the 5th African Union-European Union AU-EU…

  • Lagos residents commend rent-to-own mortgage scheme

    — 30th November 2017

    Some residents of Lagos have commended the state government’s rent-to-own mortgage scheme. Speaking in separate interviews, on Thursday, in Lagos, some of them, however, advised the state government to expand the scheme to accommodate more people. Mr Taiwo Ahmed described the scheme as commendable and a welcome development. “The rent-to-own scheme is a very commendable…

  • Ezekwesili wants financial literacy for students early

    — 30th November 2017

    A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, on Wednesday, said Nigerian youths should be equipped with skills and knowledge that would aid their understanding of financial matters right from secondary school. Ezekwesili stated this at the 2017 Nigerian Stock Exchange Essay Competition Awards Ceremony in Lagos. “We need to offer children financial literacy before…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share