Another Hollywood producer accused of sexual harrasment, denies claims

Another Hollywood producer accused of sexual harrasment, denies claims

— 1st November 2017

Six women have accused Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct.

The women, including The Newsroom actress Olivia Munn, made the allegations in the Los Angeles Times .

Ratner’s lawyer “categorically” denied all of the accusations on his behalf in response to the article.

Natasha Henstridge, who appeared in Species and The Whole Ten Yards, claimed she had been forced into a sex act with Ratner as a teenager.

The actress, now 43, was a 19-year-old model at the time she alleges Ratner stopped her from leaving a room at his New York apartment and then made her perform a sex act on him.

“He strong-armed me in a real way,” she told the LA Times. “He physically forced himself onto me.”

Munn said that Ratner masturbated in front of her in 2014 when she was visiting the set of his film After the Sunset.

She said she since made the decision not to work with Ratner, and added: “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit.”

Ratner, 48, who directed the Rush Hour film series and X-Men: The Last Stand, made a strong denial via his lawyer Martin Singer.

He told the LA Times: “I have represented Mr Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.

“Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client.”

The BBC has also contacted representatives of Brett Ratner for a response to these allegations.

(Source: BBC)

