Home / Cover / National / Another church attack in Anambra

Another church attack in Anambra

— 13th August 2017

Gunmen on Sunday attack at the Assemblies of God Church, Oguta Road Onitsha, Anambra State killing one policeman and a civilian, Punch reports.

An eyewitness account said the gunmen had temporarily stopped at the Church, but seeing some policemen at the church, opened fire on them.

“When the firing became too hot, the policemen abandoned their patrol vehicle and ran away for safety.

“The gunmen moved to their patrol van and took a gun belonging to the policeman they killed.
 “I saw two of the gunmen but I can’t say how many they are in number.

Another eyewitness said, “Gunmen on Okada (motorcycle) shot a policeman and collected his rifle. They also shot dead an Okada man while escaping, and the passenger he was carrying was injured. The policeman was the one armed among his colleagues; they were providing security while church service was going on at Assemblies of God Church, Oguta road Onitsha.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said it was not an attack on the church, adding “My men were on patrol near the church when they were attacked by some gunmen. It was not an attack on the church, in the real sense of it”.

(Source: YNaija)

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 13th August 2017 at 4:40 pm
    The momentum is building up for the deadline of the 50 years war climax which God has given Biafra of the five south east states victory.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 13th August 2017 at 5:48 pm
    The enemy is attacking worship houses and some fools are making noise call election that will never take place, instead of concentrating only on the Biafran finishing job in this climax deadline of October 1st 2017. Any Igbo man or woman of the five south east states who do not concentrtate now only on the finishing job- which is Biafran bloody engagement of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR to defend existence securities and freedom of Biafrans under God given Republic Of Biafra, should prepare to vacate Biafraland before October 1st 2017.

