The Sun News
Latest
26th March 2018 - Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia
26th March 2018 - PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe
26th March 2018 - Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares
26th March 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure
26th March 2018 - Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council
26th March 2018 - APC has been rejected by Nigerians, PDP replies Lai Moh’d
26th March 2018 - Suspected thugs abduct, release Plateau’s Jay FM reporter
26th March 2018 - JUST IN: MMM founder Mavrodi is dead
26th March 2018 - MAPOLY students protest shutdown campus in Abeokuta
26th March 2018 - Nigeria’s IGR hits N931.2b in 2017
Home / National / Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

— 26th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Another batch of Nigeria’s military contingents have been airlifted to Gambia, in pursuance of the ongoing mission of the Economic Community of West African States in that country.

The contingent who were airlifted Sunday by Nigerian Air Force NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft included officers, soldiers and ratings from 351 Artillery Regiment of the Air Force  as well as from the Special Boat Services of the Nigerian Navy.

ECOWAS Mission in Gambia, otherwise known as ECOMIG, was formed following the political turmoil which enveloped Gambia when former President Yahya Jammeh, who lost re-election to his opponent, Adama Barrow, refused to hand over power.

NAF, director in charge of public relations and information, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, in a statement, said “The troops and other equipment deployed for the operation were airlifted from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja to Banjul in The Gambia.

“The NAF aircraft is also expected to recover home the Nigerian contingent that had completed their 6 months tour of duty in The Gambia as stipulated for troop’s rotation in the ECOMIG Operation, “the statement said.

It would be recalled that the NAF was the first to deploy to The Gambia in January 2017 as part of the standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate, which restored Adama Barrow as President.

The NAF deployed 200 men and air assets comprising fighter jets, transport aircraft, light utility helicopters as well as Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.

“The NAF’s timely intervention served as deterrence to the former President Yahya Jammeh who then relinquished power on 21 January 2017 thus paving way for the restoration of democracy in the country, “the statement said.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Another batch of Nigerian contingent leaves for ECOWAS Mission in Gambia

— 26th March 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja Another batch of Nigeria’s military contingents have been airlifted to Gambia, in pursuance of the ongoing mission of the Economic Community of West African States in that country. The contingent who were airlifted Sunday by Nigerian Air Force NAF C-130 Hercules Aircraft included officers, soldiers and ratings from 351 Artillery Regiment of…

  • PDP dead, irredeemable, says Gabam, interim SDP scribe

    — 26th March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Interim National Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as ‘a dead party that is irredeemable’. Gabam made this known, in Bauchi, on Monday, while speaking with journalists. He was in Bauchi as parts of a nation-wide tour of the SDP…

  • Nigeria on dangerous slide, Wike declares

    — 26th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom  Wike of Rivers State has declared that Nigeria is now completely directionless, with the country permanently on a dangerous downward slide. Governor Wike stated this, on Monday, while swearing in four judges of the  state’s High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the…

  • Boko Haram: Borno govt. denies school closure

    — 26th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Borno State Government has denied closure of schools in the state after the recent abduction of 110 girls at Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi in neighbouring Yobe State. Commissioner of Education, Inuwa Kubo, in an interview with journalists, in Maiduguri, on Monday, said the report claiming closure of…

  • Obasanjo heads Afrexim Advisory Council

    — 26th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been appointed the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Advisory Council for the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2018). According to a statement from Afrexim, Jean-Louis Ekra, a former President of Afreximbank, is the Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Council, which is charged with providing guidance for the preparations for…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share