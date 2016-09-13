The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2016 - Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth
13th September 2016 - Arik air halts operation over insurance
13th September 2016 - Too much dependence on oil cause of recession, says Minister
13th September 2016 - MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi
13th September 2016 - Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
13th September 2016 - Re: the education report on Prof Uche Modum of UNN
13th September 2016 - Community of priests, nuns
Arik air halts operation over insurance
arik airbus a330(lady of grace)_4

Arik air halts operation over insurance

— 13th September 2016

(By Louis MbahLAGOS)

Hundreds of passengers booked on Arik Air flights could not fly yesterday as the airline was forced to suspend it’s operations following the inability of the airline to renew insurance policies for most aircraft with its underwriters.

The insurance and reinsurance of an aircraft on commercial, charter or cargo operations is a statutory requirement for all operators under the Nigerian Civil Aviation Law.

Daily Sun learnt that the airline has been immersed in severe financial crisis in recent months, a development that has marred not just the renewal of aircraft insurance policies, but las even led to the continuous postponements of some aircraft due for maintenances abroad.

The exit of Arik, albeit temporary, compounds the woes of thousands of air travelers in Nigeria who now have very limited options with Dana Air, Overland Airways, Azman and Air Peace being the only scheduled commercial airlines flying.

Aero Contractors Airline and First Nation Airways had grounded their operations about a fortnight ago.

The three airlines (Arik, Aero, and First Nation) appear to have been overwhelmed, or even swallowed up, with the scarcity and paucity of foreign exchange, a crisis that has engulfed the entire local airline industry, making it difficult for operators  to insure, maintain, and buy aircraft spares abroad to stay in operation.

Daily Sun visited the Lagos domestic airport on Monday where traffic was low, with some passengers expressing their disappointment on the sorry state of the local airline industry.

One passenger, Innocent Siffon, told Daily Sun that Arik Air had over the years remained his preferred airline, but when he learnt from a staff in the airline late yesterday that the airline might no longer fly, he opted to fly Dana Air on the Lagos – Abuja route.

Spokesman for Arik Air Mr. Banji Ola told journalists that passengers had been “alerted on the temporary disruption to its operations, pending approval of aircraft documentation related to insurance renewal.”

“The airline is working around the clock to resolve the necessary documentation, which has been a challenge due to the long weekend holidays. At the present time, all flights of the airline have been cancelled for Tuesday, 13 September 2016, and this situation is likely to continue for the next few days until such time that NAICOM (National Insurance Commission) approves a waiver on a priority basis for the new insurance company to renew the policy,” Ola added.

Arik Air’s Group CEO Dr. Michael Arumemi-Ikhide, said in a statement that the airline was  “committed to returning to  normal operations and minimize any unfortunate inconvenience to our passengers.”

Nigerian-Farmers

Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth

— 13th September 2016

(By George Onyejiuwa – OWERRI) Igbo Youths have been advised to embrace farming to survive the current economic recession that has brought in its wake increased unemployment, poverty and hardship. Chairman of the Imo State capacity building committee of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Chijioke Uchegbu, who gave the advise yesterday in Owerri, the Imo…

  arik airbus a330(lady of grace)_4

    Arik air halts operation over insurance

    — 13th September 2016

    (By Louis Mbah – LAGOS) Hundreds of passengers booked on Arik Air flights could not fly yesterday as the airline was forced to suspend it’s operations following the inability of the airline to renew insurance policies for most aircraft with its underwriters. The insurance and reinsurance of an aircraft on commercial, charter or cargo operations…

  • PIC.7.-LAUNCH-OF-NATIONAL-RE-ORIENTATION-CAMPAIGN-CHANGE-BEGINS-WITH-ME-IN-ABUJA

    Too much dependence on oil cause of recession, says Minister

    — 13th September 2016

    Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Tuesday said Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil is to blame for the recession the nation’s economy is passing through. Mr. Mohammed made the assertion at a news briefing at his residence in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area in Kwara State. He said the prevailing economic situation was not about…

  • MASSOB-logo

    MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi

    — 13th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Thousands of members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), have held rallies in major cities of Ebonyi state as they marked 17th anniversary of renewed Biafran agitation. The MASSOB members who marched round Nkaliki in Abakaliki local government area…

  • Pa Adedapo Adeniran

    We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

    — 13th September 2016

    …Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

  • Mohammed Tumala

    Quality data critical for devt planning  –Dr. Tumala

    — 13th September 2016

    The Nigerian Statistical Association (NSA) has identified quality statistical data as indispensable to current efforts at achieving broad-based national development on a sustainable basis. President of the association, Dr. Mohammed Tumala, who said this at the opening ceremony of its 40th Annual Conference in Abuja, noted that though funds for data production at federal and…

  • Petrol Pumps petrol,pump,gas,gasoline,petroleum,green,red,star,fill, car,vehicle,transport,energy,fuel,refill,tank,tanker, station,garage,cone,

    Recession: Fuel demand drops at tank farms

    — 13th September 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The current economic recession scalding the country has led to a remarkable drop in the demand for petroleum products at various tank farms across the country. The situation is also compounded by the scarcity of forex as many manufacturers, who depended largely on petrol or diesel to operate have closed shop…

