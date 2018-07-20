In every profession, the folks with the knack for details excel above their peers. You ought to desire this gift, which can be acquired through deliberate effort, in order to achieve perfection in any give task. You need high-level concentration to function in this area of gifting. You must shut your mind to all manner of distractions and focus squarely on your job. That way, you capture every single item required for optimum performance without the possibility of error. Presence of mind is absolutely necessary for the performance of a flawless task. To achieve this, you set your mind on the job at hand and look out for every little detail that you need to deliver stellar performance. Everyone who desires quality output must have presence of mind. Forgetfulness is the number one enemy of an excellent worker. If you have a tendency to forget things, it means you have a poor memory. But you do not have to live with it; you can train your memory to attain normal level of retention of details. If you don’t remember important dates, your life events, global milestones or job-related events, you definitely have a problem with your memory. In some people, particularly those in middle age or patients of certain illnesses, forgetfulness may be an early symptom of memory loss. You have to deal with it before it is too late. When you have presence of mind, you are mentally alert; you can hardly ever be taken by surprise. You have a winning habit because you are always alive to your responsibility, and you deal with any emergency with firmness. Anointing for details requires swift timing

response, like a cat goes after a rat or a snake strikes its prey. Poor timing response implies that you don’t respond to issues when necessary. You leave things that require immediate action undone. It is another way to describe procrastination. You postpone things you are supposed to do now. You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing. The ability to acquire information and apply it when needed is the core of the anointing for details. An empty mind has nothing in it. You need to study, listen and absorb the right knowledge for you to operate in this anointing. Diligent study is a sine qua non for the acquisition of detailed information you need to be able to do anything worthwhile. As you study and read wide, you gain vast knowledge beyond your field, which invariably enhances detailed application of knowledge. Today, it is a lot easier to read wide because of the Internet; the world’s greatest repository of knowledge. At the press of a button, you can access information now with the speed of light, which would help you to acquire the details you need to take any decision. The anointing for details enhances intellectual and even creative vision. You are like a geek. Anyone dealing with you at any level knows they are facing a mega-brain. You can’t be messed with. Your domestic members of staff will return your change if you send them to buy stuff because they know you won’t forget a fraction of your money.