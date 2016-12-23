The Sun News
Annual grant: FIFA clears air on Nigeria's money

Annual grant: FIFA clears air on Nigeria’s money

— 23rd December 2016

BY GEORGE ALUO

WORLD soccer governing body,FIFAhasassuredthat Nigeria would soon get the money due her from the annual FIFA grant to national soccer federations, even as it explained that the delay is only for administrative reasons.

FIFA in an email made available to Daily Sunsports yesterday attributed the delay in crediting NFF’s account to new requirements in the administration of develop- ment funds.

The email signed by SegoleneoftheFIFAMedia department stated in part: “FIFA recently introduced new requirements for the management and admin- istration of development funds allocated to its member associations.

In cases of insufficient information as to the management of those funds FIFA may suspend the ordinary flow of such funds until a full understanding of the situation is achieved. FIFA will continue to work and cooperate with the respective members in order to obtain the required information and , if needed, install the appropriate proce- dures and controls for such development funds.”

Specifically on Nigeria, the email stated that the world soccer governing body is working with the NFF to resolve the issue.

“We (FIFA) are confident that by working together with the Nigeria Football Federation, the issues will beresolved. FIFAisfully committed to supporting the member associations as we continue to improve our processes and structures.”

It would be noted that the NFF had at its Con- gress in Lagos last week explained that the issue of her account not being credited by FIFA has to do with the nation’s TSA accounting policy.

