ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 

— 27th February 2018

Uche Usim 

The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne, River State chapter, Kingsley Offor, has pledged the cooperation of the body with various government agencies at the port to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business. 

Speaking in Onne at the weekend, Offor said the body would work with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and other regulatory bodies at the port to promote trade facilitation. 

He appealed to the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control  (NAFDAC) to continually fine-tune all grey areas aimed at ensuring seamless cargo clearance at the port.

Offor also called on all government agencies at the port to re-strategise and enforce fast track compliance for smooth and seamless cargo clearance with a view to facilitating trade, enforcing ease of doing business and enhancing revenue generation.

He described the body as a united and strong entity  with a collective vision and mission aimed at protecting and enhancing the interest and welfare of members in accordance with its laws.  

According to him, there was no room for anyone with ulterior motives to upset the cohesion already achieved in the union, even as he thanked all members of the association’s Board of Trustees and National Executive Committees (NECOM) for their commitment and steadfastness in promoting peace, justice and transparency. 

He said: “I call on all ANLCA faithful to remain focused and steadfast on the association’s tenets with a view to ensuring adequate synergies and partnerships with all relevant stakeholders at the port aimed at creating a conducive working environment for members and ensuring seamless cargo clearance for customers.” 

Offor added: “ANLCA Onne chapter has achieved tremendous impacts in the interest and welfare of members, such as provision of 36-seater coaster bus, medical care for all members and on-the-job training with a view to conforming to standards. He urged all members to come on board to serve ANLCA selflessly to ensure its growth. 

