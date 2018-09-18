– The Sun News
Angry APC supporters attack Zamfara gov's convoy

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

— 18th September 2018

While the protesting aspirants and their supporters were coming into the town, they ran into the governor’s convoy and the angry mob descended on it

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The convoy of Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, was attacked at Lalan Roundabout, in Gusau, the state capital, when he was travelling to Kaduna, last weekend.

READ ALSO: Yari condemns latest bandits attacks in Zamfara

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are loyalists of aggrieved governorship aspirants in the state, were suspected to have been the brains behind the attack.

Seven aggrieved governorship aspirants, including Ibrahim Wakkala, the deputy governor, had organised a rally attended by many of their supporters; to protest the governor’s decision to impose a governorship candidate on the party.

While the protesting aspirants and their supporters were coming into the town, they ran into the governor’s convoy and the angry mob descended on it, and destroyed the vehicles in the process. The mobile policemen attached to the governor and his security details fired gunshots into the air before the mob dispersed.

Reacting to the development, the governor said his administration has done a lot to stop loyalists of political parties and all youths, especially APC supporters from engaging in any activity that could endanger the peace among political associations and parties.

“Any law-abiding citizen needs to respect the peaceful atmosphere concerning politics in Zamfara,” he said.

Mallam Abubakar Muhammad, a resident of Gusau town, said the attack on the governor’s convoy was uncalled for and should not have taken place in the first place.

“Why did they attack the governor’s convoy? Will that change the situation on ground?” he said.

In her reaction, Malama Maryam Mohammed, a petty trader, described the attack as warning to those in power, and added that “although I am not in support of violence but our leaders should note that power belongs to us the masses…”

