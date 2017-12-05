The Sun News
Angry APC govs, NASS members may join Atiku soon –Timi Frank

— 5th December 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has warned that bigwigs will soon move out, en masse, from the ruling party members and join former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, soon. 

Frank said failure of the APC national leadership could necessitate possible defections from APC governors and National Assembly members, very soon.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, yesterday, Frank maintained that he had warned and even predicted the recent development in APC, adding that “the beneficiaries of fragrant disregard to the constitution of the party, impunity and silence of some leaders are responsible for the misfortune befalling the APC.”

“Nigerians,” according to Frank, “should note one very interesting thing in the politics of Nigeria, today. In the past, it used to be that people decamp or leave the party that loses election or that is in opposition to the party that is ruling. 

“But, here we are today, people are moving from the ruling party to the party in opposition. It is sad but interesting the way politics is playing out in Nigeria because here we are, people leaving the comfort zone of government and the corridors of power to the opposition party should signal danger to those leading the ruling party,” he said.

The APC chieftain further noted that the display of arrogance by some party leaders, “thinking that some people are not important will further bring misfortune to APC. It is high time APC realised that politics is about numbers; every youth, man or woman is important.

“The kind of arrogance going on in the party led some of us out of PDP, in those days, but, we have now realised that it is even worse in APC. 

“Although it’s already getting late, however, if this impunity is not tackled between now and early next year, APC may witness the mother of all defections to opposition parties. 

“As for me, I am still a member of APC because I believe I have worked hard to bring about the ruling party, as a young man, but, if the impunity does not stop, I will be left with no option…”

“Not only me but some other serving governors, members of National Assembly and other known party leaders across the country have to decide their political future elsewhere,” he said.

While warning the APC to watch its back fir the future, Frank argued that lack of internal democracy, disregard for party constitution, irregular meeting, inability to conduct convention, no Board of Trustee and arrogance of party leadership will bring about the impending doom. 

“Nigerians will remember that I predicted what is happening and I’m still saying that if this party continues in this direction an end will come to it so soon. Though the truth is bitter, I will continue to sacrifice myself in speaking the truth because I know I’m speaking the minds of a lot of members who can’t speak out,” he said.

