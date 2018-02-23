Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Erudite scholar, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has been appointed the chairman Board of Trustee (BoT) and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), even as the Forum demanded an end to the killings across the country.

A statement signed, in Abuja, by the Chairman, NEF’s Implementation Committee Mahammed Bello Kirfi, on Thursday, revealed that the decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the forum held on Wednesday in Abuja, to deliberate on critical issues concerning the organization and the nation.

Kirfi further noted that at the end of deliberations, NEF approved the new structure proposed by its special Think Tank to appoint the new officers to run the organisation.

Other new leaders of the forum according to the statement include; Alh. Sani Zangon Daura as deputy chairman from North-west, Gen. Paul C. Tarfa (rtd) as deputy chairman from North-east and Amb. Yahaya Kwande as deputy chairman from North-central.

The statement also read that the forum also ratified the appointment of the already existing 21 members of the Board of Trustees and appoint the management board.

The members of the management board include; Alhaji Mohammed Goni as chairman of the management board, Dr. Patrick Adaba as Vice Chairman, Dr. Yima Sen as director general/CEO, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed as director/ member, Mr. Sam Nda Isiah as director/ member, Capt. Bashir Sodangi as member.

Other members of the board include; Gen. Sale Maina (rtd), Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, Prof. S. Bogoro, N. A. Shariff, Barr. M. B. Wali, Engr. Bello Suleiman, Alh. Sani Aminu Dutsinma, Dr. Safiya Illiyasu, Dr. Halen Jekelle.

Lamenting the state of insecurity in the country NEF strongly condemned what it described as “horrifying carnage and bloodletting going on in the North and other parts of Nigeria, associated with the Boko Haram insurgency and farmers and herdsmen clashes.

“NEF wants an immediate and complete end to these unfortunate happenings and will work with government, other community and civil society organizations, traditional rulers, political leaders and the clergy to ensure that peace returns to the North and to Nigeria. In particular, NEF wants to see a total end to killings across the country.

“NEF would also like to see the introduction and application of modern livestock management practices in order to protect herdsmen and farmers, their families and communities, and enhance their quality of life,” the statement read.