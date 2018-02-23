The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman
23rd February 2018 - ISIS plans to attack South Africa – UK
23rd February 2018 - Cartels frustrating Eastern ports revival efforts – Amaechi
23rd February 2018 - Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break
23rd February 2018 - Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls
23rd February 2018 - Students shut down school, injure teachers, over transferred principal
23rd February 2018 - Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls
23rd February 2018 - The many evils of nollywood – Junior Pope Odonwodo, actor
23rd February 2018 - IK, Ojo set to dazzle as Agatha Amata’s Disguise premieres
23rd February 2018 - How I narrowly escaped death at Fela’s Kalakuta –Duro Ikujenyo
Home / National / Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman

Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman

— 23rd February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Erudite scholar, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has been appointed the chairman Board of Trustee (BoT) and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), even as the Forum demanded an end to the killings across the country.

A statement signed, in Abuja, by the Chairman, NEF’s Implementation Committee Mahammed Bello Kirfi, on Thursday, revealed that the decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the forum held on Wednesday in Abuja, to deliberate on critical issues concerning the organization and the nation.

Kirfi further noted that at the end of deliberations, NEF approved the new structure proposed by its special Think Tank to appoint the new officers to run the organisation.

Other new leaders of the forum according to the statement include; Alh. Sani Zangon Daura as deputy chairman from North-west, Gen. Paul C. Tarfa (rtd) as deputy chairman from North-east and Amb. Yahaya Kwande as deputy chairman from North-central.

The statement also read that the forum also ratified the appointment of the already existing 21 members of the Board of Trustees and appoint the management board.

The members of the management board include; Alhaji Mohammed Goni as chairman of the management board, Dr. Patrick Adaba as Vice Chairman, Dr. Yima Sen as director general/CEO, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed as director/ member, Mr. Sam Nda Isiah as director/ member, Capt. Bashir Sodangi as member.

Other members of the board include; Gen. Sale Maina (rtd), Rev. Bitrus Dangiwa, Prof. S. Bogoro, N. A. Shariff, Barr. M. B. Wali, Engr. Bello Suleiman, Alh. Sani Aminu Dutsinma, Dr. Safiya Illiyasu, Dr. Halen Jekelle.

Lamenting the state of insecurity in the country NEF strongly condemned what it described as “horrifying carnage and bloodletting going on in the North and other parts of Nigeria, associated with the Boko Haram insurgency and farmers and herdsmen clashes.

“NEF wants an immediate and complete end to these unfortunate happenings and will work with government, other community and civil society organizations, traditional rulers, political leaders and the clergy to ensure that peace returns to the North and to Nigeria. In particular, NEF wants to see a total end to killings across the country.

“NEF would also like to see the introduction and application of modern livestock management practices in order to protect herdsmen and farmers, their families and communities, and enhance their quality of life,” the statement read.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ango Abdullahi emerges NEF’s BOT chairman

— 23rd February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Erudite scholar, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has been appointed the chairman Board of Trustee (BoT) and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), even as the Forum demanded an end to the killings across the country. A statement signed, in Abuja, by the Chairman, NEF’s Implementation Committee Mahammed Bello Kirfi, on Thursday, revealed…

  • Cartels frustrating Eastern ports revival efforts – Amaechi

    — 23rd February 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Minister for Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has identified insecurity instigated by cartels who, he said, are bent on frustrating government efforts at reviving ports in the Niger Delta region as the cause of the moribund state of the eastern ports. He disclosed that the cartels are unrelenting in their agenda to…

  • Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break

    — 23rd February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed two deaths and one hospitalised Thursday, February 22, following a confrontation between hoodlums and Prison officials in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Cordelia Nwawe said some group of miscreants attacked the prison van while transporting inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums succeeded in stopping…

  • Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls

    — 23rd February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus , Abuja Following the reported abduction of school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, the European Union (EU), has said that the incidence is an attack on humanity. In a statement by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ray, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of…

  • Students shut down school, injure teachers, over transferred principal

    — 23rd February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba At least five teachers, including a vice principal, were allegedly injured on Thursday, February 22, when students of Zappa Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State, embarked on a spontaneous protest over the transfer of the school principal by State authorities. The teachers are said to have sustained injuries while attempting to stop the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share