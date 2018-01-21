The Sun News
Home / National / Anglican Church donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

Anglican Church donates relief materials to Benue IDPs

— 21st January 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, on Sunday, sent relief materials to the Benue State Government for onward distribution to those affected by the recent herdsmen attacks in the state.
Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Bishop Nathan Inyom, who led a delegation from the Church to donated the items, also visited Governor Samuel Ortom to commiserate with him and the entire people of the state on the attacks which resulted in the killing of 73 persons with many others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.
Presenting a condolence message on behalf of the Primate of the Church, Archbishop Nicholas Okoh, Bishop Inyom condemned the killings and urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the mindless act are arrested and punished.
The Church while commending Governor Ortom for standing with his people in the face of adversity and intimidation, prayed for God’s strength and guidance upon the Governor.
In his response, Governor Ortom thanked the Primate, Archbishop Okoh and the entire Anglican Communion noting that the visit had in no small way encouraged him and the entire state that they were not alone at this trying moment.

The governor restated the commitment of his administration to continue to stand on the side of truth and do everything lawfully possible to protect the people of the state.

 

