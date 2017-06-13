The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board
13th June 2017 - Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members
13th June 2017 - Hundreds get food poisoning after Ramadan meal in Iraqi
13th June 2017 - PPP law committee not to harass citizens – Arase
13th June 2017 - Russia to improve bilateral relationship with Nigeria, says envoy
13th June 2017 - Buhari’s aide urges Nigerians to buy into $300m Diaspora Bond
13th June 2017 - WHO, UNICEF laud $1.2bn polio eradication fund for Nigeria, others
13th June 2017 - Panama dumps Taiwan for China
13th June 2017 - Morocco to send food to Qatar after Gulf states cut ties
13th June 2017 - 15 missing after building collapses in Kenyan capital
Home / National / Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board

Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board

— 13th June 2017

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has approved the appointment of Chief Folu Olamiti and eight others as management board of the Anglican Church Television.

Okoh, in a letter dated June 7 and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said Olamiti would serve as the chairman of the board.

He said Bishop Blessing Enyindah would serve as the deputy chairman while Bishop Chidi Oparanjiaku, Venerable Dade Sadare and Dr G. T. N. Ajakpo would serve as members.

The primate said other members of the board are Dr P.S. Nmadu, Mr T.B. Akinyeye, Mrs Bisi Amagada and Mrs Ngozi Adighije.

Okoh said the appointments followed the reconstitution of the management board of the church’s television station.

He said the responsibility of the new board was to manage the affairs of the television station.

“You are to deal with the problems of the television station and bring up and execute after our approval, appropriate ways of improving its operations.

“You are also to put in your best toward securing strong financial base for its future,” he said.

Olamiti, a media consultant, is also a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.  (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board

— 13th June 2017

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has approved the appointment of Chief Folu Olamiti and eight others as management board of the Anglican Church Television. Okoh, in a letter dated June 7 and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said Olamiti would serve as the chairman of the…

Share

  • Embrace Agriculture, Amosun tells corps members

    — 13th June 2017

    Corps members serving at all levels of the Country  has being charged to take the full advantage of the Agricultural initiatives as an additional advantage of being independent and as a way of reviving the socio – economy development of the nation. Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who gave the charged during the official closing ceremony of…

    Share

  • Hundreds get food poisoning after Ramadan meal in Iraqi

    — 13th June 2017

    Hundreds fell ill from food poisoning in a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul on Monday evening, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said. People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, breaking the Muslim Ramadan fast, said lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the…

    Share

  • PPP law committee not to harass citizens – Arase

    — 13th June 2017

    A former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chairman of the recently inaugurated 12-man protection of private property committee, Solomon Arase, stressed yesterday that the state government did not inaugurate the committee to harass or intimidate citizens, but to join forces with the judiciary and relevant security agencies to ensure implementation of the Private Properties…

    Share

  • Russia to improve bilateral relationship with Nigeria, says envoy

    — 13th June 2017

    The Russia Federation has pledged to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation with Nigeria. Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, Mr. Nikolay Udovichenko,  made this known during the Russian Federation National Day celebration which took place at the Russian federation embassy in Abuja on Monday. “Nigeria is one of our greatest trading partners and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share