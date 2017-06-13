Anglican Church appoints Olamiti, 8 others as Anglican TV management board

Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has approved the appointment of Chief Folu Olamiti and eight others as management board of the Anglican Church Television.

Okoh, in a letter dated June 7 and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja said Olamiti would serve as the chairman of the board.

He said Bishop Blessing Enyindah would serve as the deputy chairman while Bishop Chidi Oparanjiaku, Venerable Dade Sadare and Dr G. T. N. Ajakpo would serve as members.

The primate said other members of the board are Dr P.S. Nmadu, Mr T.B. Akinyeye, Mrs Bisi Amagada and Mrs Ngozi Adighije.

Okoh said the appointments followed the reconstitution of the management board of the church’s television station.

He said the responsibility of the new board was to manage the affairs of the television station.

“You are to deal with the problems of the television station and bring up and execute after our approval, appropriate ways of improving its operations.

“You are also to put in your best toward securing strong financial base for its future,” he said.

Olamiti, a media consultant, is also a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. (NAN)