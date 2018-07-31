Anger and condemnation has trailed the action of the eight lawmakers, who purportedly egged on by security operatives, invaded the House of Assembly.

The drumbeat of impeachment reverberated through the nation’s political landscape, yesterday, heightening anxiety in the already tensed and fragile polity.

While eight of the 30-member lawmakers of the Benue State House of Assembly served Governor Samuel Ortom, who recently defected from the the All Progressives Congress (APC), a Notice of Impeachment, Imo and Kano states lawmakers gave deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere and speakers, respectively, the boot.

In the early hours of yesterday, there was a full deployment of security operatives allegedly carrying out orders from above who stormed the premises of the Benue State House of Assembly firing tear gas canisters. They prevented the 22 members from accessing the House chambers but were said to have allowed the Ikyange-led group of eight entry.

Meanwhile, anger and condemnation has trailed the action of the eight lawmakers, who purportedly egged on by security operatives, invaded the House of Assembly.

Last Tuesday, 22 members of the Assembly who had earlier on Friday impeached Speaker Terkimbi Ikyange and installed Titus Uba as Speaker, also moved a motion for his (Ikyange) suspension for six months.

However, Ikyange who had continued to insist that he is still the speaker, was said to have mobilised seven other APC lawmakers, amid tight security, to commence an impeachment process on Governor Ortom.

The armed security had barricaded the area leading to the chamber to pave the way for the Ikyange-led faction to hold their plenary.

The faction was also said to have suspended 15 members from the Uba-led faction for “gross illegality.”

However, members of the Uba-led faction, who wondered how a group of only eight would claim they sat without the clerk of the House, his deputy and the Mace to take any decision, at an emergency seating at the old Banquet Hall of the Government House, fought back by suspending the seven lawmakers.