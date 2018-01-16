Anger in House of Reps over herdsmen’s killings

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There was anger in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, over killings resulting from attacks from suspected herdsmen across the country.

Majority of the lawmakers, who spoke on a motion on the recent killings in Benue State and security situation in the country, berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for failing in their duties to ensure security of lives and property in the country.

The consolidated motion sponsored by Hon. Gabriel Kolawole and Hon. Dickson Takighi on bothered on the need for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in the country over spate of deadly attacks in the country by suspected herdsmen.”

After a heated debate on the motion, the House resolved to set up a high-powered committee to meet with heads of security agencies in the country to ascertain measures put in place to forestall future attacks by suspected herdsmen and loss of lives across the country.