Anger in House of Reps over herdsmen's killings

16th January 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There was anger in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, over killings resulting from attacks from suspected herdsmen across the country.

Majority of the  lawmakers, who spoke on a  motion on the recent killings in Benue State and security situation in the country, berated President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies for failing in their duties to ensure security of lives and property in the country.

The consolidated motion sponsored by Hon. Gabriel Kolawole and Hon. Dickson Takighi on bothered on the need for the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in the country over spate of deadly attacks in the country by suspected herdsmen.”

After a heated debate on the motion, the House resolved to set up a high-powered committee to meet with heads of security agencies in the country to ascertain measures put in place to forestall future attacks by suspected herdsmen and loss of lives across the country.

  Ezekiel Okeke 16th January 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Anger? It is not about anger etc., it is Political War- the only answer is the Sword. The end of fulani Political Control over this territory of the natives is over- which must be accomplished in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God Is With Us!!!

  mazi offor joseph okereke 16th January 2018 at 5:23 pm
    is that today we started hearing of high powered committee. the ones in the past , what did they do ? the point here is that Nigeria is hemorrhaging gradually to precipice. those who do not want to learn from history, will learn from disintegration when it happens. i cannot reconcile the hypocrisy . ipod which does not carry arms nor kill any body was meted with python dance that led to nnamdi kanus disappearance till date but, fulani herdsmen who carry ak 47 to the chagrins of entire Nigerians and even went about killing and maiming people all over the country are protected and adored. even the president has the temerity to tell gov ortom in the name of god , he should accommodate killers and provide land for them in terms of colony. what a balderdash? if lqands could be provided for fulani herds men who are doing their private business of cattle rearing, i t means that lands should be provided for ekene dili chukwu transport coy, peace mass transit, god is good transport, akwa ibom transport coy and many others who are doing their legitimate private businesses. why this fuse about fulani herds men if there is no evil agenda behind it. Nigerians, lets rise up and say enough is enough to this fulani and their sponsors shenanigans .

