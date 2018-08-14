Andy Murray crashes out of Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray is out of the Cincinnati Masters despite a spirited display against Lucas Pouille.

Murray lost 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 after returning to action a week after he pulled out of the Citi Open.

He lost the first set but responded strongly in the second to force a deciding set which Pouille won to progress to the round of 32.

Pouille now faces Michael Mmoh or Leonardo Mayer in the second round, while Federer – set to play his first tournament since Wimbledon – is up against Peter Gojowczyk after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Murray will turn his attentions to Flushing Meadows, with the Grand Slam getting under way on August 27. It is yet to be confirmed whether the 31-year-old will feature at next week’s Winston-Salem Open.

READ ALSO ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

Pouille outclassed a rusty-looking Murray in the opening set, breaking three times as the Briton sent down six double faults, recorded a first-serve percentage of 46, and won two out of 14 points on his second serve.

However, Murray – a wildcard in Cincinnati – made a marked improvement in the second set, handing Pouille a taste of his own medicine when breaking three times to force a decider.

The momentum swung once more as Pouille broke Murray after six deuces in a marathon first game of the third set, before saving break point in the fourth game to maintain his advantage.

Murray then saved match point on serve in the ninth game before Pouille wrapped up the win after one hour and 55 minutes on court.