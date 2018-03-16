Andrew Odobeatu’s humility

Engineer Joseph Odobeatu’s heir apparent, Andrew, is one man you’d love to meet. Call it charisma, call it charm, one thing is certain, the young graduate of Pharmaceutical Management with a Master’s degree in Finance Accounting & Management from Bradford University School of Management, UK, has a likeable personality and is indeed humble.

Despite his intimidating CV, you can catch the young man, who returned to the country recently after studying in the UK for nine years, waiting at tables at his father’s celebrity hangout, O’Jez located inside the premises of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

A source close to him squealed: “Ever since he returned to the country, there has ben a revival of sort at O’Jez. He is a natural leader and knows how to motivate the staff just like his dad. Though, he is the son of the boss, you see him welcoming customers and even waiting at tables. This is very un-Nigerian. One would expect that, as the boss’ son, he would be aloof and haughty while others do the running around.”