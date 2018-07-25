The traditional ruler, Eze Ethelbert Ekwelibe who made the pronouncement during the annual “Nta” (hunting) cultural festival held at the community primary school said as the chief custodian of the culture and tradition of his people, he decided to abolish the caste system because it was inhuman, ungodly and satanic.

“I know that the issue of the Osu caste system has been with us since time immemorial, which I think should not have been in the first instance as it has created two classes of people within the Igbo society where some are considered as free born (nwadiala) and others as osu (outcast) who should not intermingle socially and even in marriage.