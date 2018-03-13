Anchor varsity degrees marks not for sell, says VC

Gabriel Dike

Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), Prof Joseph Afolayan has warned that the institution’s degrees and marks were not for sell.

He also read the riot act to 117 new students admitted for the 2017/2018 academic session to steer clear of social vices while on the campus as stiffer penalty await offenders.

The VC, who spoke at the second matriculation ceremony, stated that the university degrees and marks were earned through hard work.

“Here, the focus is to take you as teenagers and return you to your parents as respectable and responsible young men and ladies. We are determined to instill the virtues of honesty, discipline, godliness and modesty in every graduate of this citadel of learning. You must have proven to be, indeed, worthy in character and learning before you could be awarded the degree of this citadel of learning.

“Anchor University wants to stand tall to defend the degrees that will be awarded here because we will not sell them, they must be earned. This is a promise we are determined to take very seriously. “Consequently, every student who is considered unwilling to align and unprepared to be helped will be shown the exit door in due course. My prayer is that none of you will fall out on the way in Jesus’ name.’

“We want to be proud of the degrees we award. In Anchor University, we don’t sell degrees or marks. The degrees or marks are earned through hard work,’’ the VC stated.

According to him, AUL staffs are of impeccable character that would not engage in the act and warned that the university would not condone any form of vice, no matter how fashionable it is outside of the school’s walls.

“Anchor University has zero tolerance for use and/or abuse of drugs. Hard drugs are never to be taken by any students on this Campus. We do not permit any form of immoral relationship and immoral dressing is a big NO here. We will not condone any form of violence, and examination malpractices are completely unacceptable in Anchor University,’’ he stressed.

Afolayan disclosed that the university is built on the ageless and firm anchor with a clearly defined vision of bringing Christ to the centre of activities at the Ivory Tower.

“Our mandate, as a university, is to ensure every student that goes through Anchor University is fastened to this sure anchor and become the best in anything they do. Our drive is to raise an invincible generation of young and courageous leaders who will defend the truth and stand for the right no matter what comes their way. Our vision is to raise young men and woman who will stand tall in righteousness and lead their peers in their chosen fields,’’ the he noted.

The VC said the last one-year has been dedicated to laying the right foundation needed to achieve the lofty dream stating that students have been taught discipline, diligence and dependence on God as they go through life daily on the campus adding that the busy lectures and training series were tailored to instill diligence in the students.

Afolayan noted that since AUL started operations on February 1, 2017, it has set its eyes on building a university that is an envy of the world stating, “today, we are taking a step closer to our goal as 117students from the Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, and the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences are being formally accepted full members of the university.’’

He commended the Chancellor, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi for his vision and foresight for the university and promised that AUL would become one of the top five universities in Nigeria within the next ten years.

Chairman, Board of Trustees of AUL, Pastor Philip Oluwi, prayed for the success of the 117 new students and described them as worthy ambassador of the university noting ‘they will be agent of change. AUL will mould them to be future leaders of the country.’’