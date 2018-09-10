– The Sun News
Magashule

ANC denies reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa

— 10th September 2018

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) yesterday labeled reports that top party officials, including the Secretary-General Ace Magashule and former President Jacob Zuma, were plotting in secret to unseat President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader as “shameless gossip”.

The Sunday Times newspaper said earlier yesterday that Zuma held a clandestine meeting with staunch backers including Magashule, former North-West premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC Women’s league secretary-general Meokgo Matuba and ANC Youth league KwaZulu-Natal secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo on Thursday.

READ ALSO

“The meeting is believed to have discussed a fightback strategy that involves court action to challenge the outcome of last year’s ANC national conference, which elected Ramaphosa party president,” Sunday Times said, citing witnesses and senior ANC leaders.

The paper said the first action from the group was a letter sent to Magashule on Wednesday from regional executive committees in the North West, challenging the ANC’s highest decision-making body for its decision to disband the Mahumapelo-led provincial executive committee.

In a statement, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe refuted the report, saying the ANC rejects attempts to link Magashule to the alleged plot to oust Ramaphosa.

“It is clear that this malicious gossip is calculated to cast aspersions on the integrity and commitment of our Secretary General to the unity and renewal project of the African National Congress,” Mabe said.

Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Zuma’s ex-wife and preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in a leadership vote at the party’s national conference in December.

