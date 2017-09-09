Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

The President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has warned that Nigeria may be heading for a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not urgently attended to.

The Ohanaze boss, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a live political programme on African Independent Television (AIT), said: “Unless we restructure this country, we will slide into an uncontrollable crisis.”

Nwodo said that Nigeria had all the potentials of a world power given its growing population, but stood to lose out if it was denied proper administrative structure. “Nigeria is a world power, but if it continues to be wrongly administered it will continue to be a laughing stock”, he said.

The president general reiterated his earlier stand that Ndigbo remained the most marginalised in the country, despite their commitment to the nation, lamenting that the country’s body politic was insensitive to the plight of Ndigbo, despite their overwhelming contributions to the socio- political and economic development of the country.

Nwodo expressed regrets that the Nigeria system as currently constituted killed endeavor and discouraged productivity.

On how to go about the restructuring, the Ohanaeze boss suggested a revisit of the 2014 National Conference, which had Nigerians from all sectors and was headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He said that resources used in organizing he conference should not be wasted just because some people did not like the administration that set it up.

On the advantages of restructuring Nwodo examined the declining importance of oil as a major source of revenue. He gave examples of the Netherlands and California both of which built their strong economies out of agriculture and human capital development and maintained that restructuring was the surest way to attain fastest economic growth for Nigeria.