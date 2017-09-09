The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2017 - Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo
9th September 2017 - 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai
9th September 2017 - 2019: Battle for Buhari’s job begins
9th September 2017 - Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term
9th September 2017 - Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses
9th September 2017 - 20 killed by suspected herdsmen in Plateau
9th September 2017 - Glo shells Lokoja with Mega Music Tour
9th September 2017 - ASUU fails to end strike despite truce with FG
9th September 2017 - Man arrested for allegedly defiling 7-year-old 
9th September 2017 - Demolition of distressed buildings in Lagos
Home / National / Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

— 9th September 2017

The President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has warned that Nigeria may be heading for a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not urgently attended to.

The Ohanaze boss, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a live political programme on African Independent Television (AIT), said: “Unless we restructure this country, we will slide into an uncontrollable crisis.”

Nwodo said that Nigeria had all the potentials of a world power given its growing population, but stood to lose out if it was denied proper administrative structure. “Nigeria is a world power, but if it continues to be wrongly administered it will continue to be a laughing stock”, he said.

 The president general reiterated his earlier stand that Ndigbo remained the most marginalised in the country, despite their commitment to the nation, lamenting that the country’s body politic was insensitive to the plight of Ndigbo, despite their overwhelming contributions to the socio- political and economic development of the country.

Nwodo expressed regrets that the Nigeria system as currently constituted killed endeavor and discouraged productivity.

On  how to go about the restructuring, the Ohanaeze boss suggested a revisit of the 2014 National Conference, which had Nigerians from all sectors and was headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He said that resources used in organizing he conference should not be wasted just because some people did not like the administration that set it up.

On the advantages of restructuring Nwodo examined the declining importance of oil as a major source of revenue. He gave examples of the Netherlands and California both of which built their strong economies out of agriculture and human capital development and maintained that restructuring was the surest way to attain fastest economic growth for Nigeria.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anarchy inevitable without restructuring – Nwodo

— 9th September 2017

The President General of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has warned that Nigeria may be heading for a serious crisis if the clamour for the restructuring of the country was not urgently attended to. The Ohanaze boss, who spoke in Abuja, yesterday, at a live political programme on African Independent Television…

  • 2019: Govs, ministers want Buhari to contest – El-Rufai

    — 9th September 2017

    Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has said that governors and ministers under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for President Muhammadu Buhari to contest the 2019 presidential election. El-Rufai, who made this known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, said the…

  • 2019: Battle for Buhari’s job begins

    — 9th September 2017

    •The Atiku, Kwankwaso, Dankwambo, Sule Lamido, Alhassan challenge   By WILLY EYA Nearly two years to the next general elections, a major political battle over who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari after the expiration of his first tenure in 2019 has begun in earnest. The development comes even as feelers from top presidency and the ruling…

  • Rivers PDP endorses Wike for 2nd term

    — 9th September 2017

    From: TONY JOHN,  Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  Rivers State chapter,  has declared that Governor Nyesom Wike  is the party’s right candidate for the 2019 governorship election. The party also criticised the Federal Government for its claims that recession was over in the country,  insisting that there was no evidence to justify the claims….

  • Diezani: 3 companies in court to stop forfeiture of 56 houses

    — 9th September 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Three companies have approached the Federal High Court Lagos, to stop permanent forfeiture of 56 houses allegedly bought between 2011 and 2013 for $21,982,224 million (N3, 320,000,000 billion) by former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The companies: Chapel Properties Limited, Blue Nile Estate Limited, and Vistapoint Property Development Limited were among…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share